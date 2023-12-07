Flavours of Ladakh

December 07, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

There is more to food from Ladakh than momos and thukpa. And no, the people of Ladakh do not live on Maggi. Their cuisine is vast, packed with intense flavours and usually devoid of the usual Indian spices. Chef Nilza Wangmo, from Ladakh, recognised for her culinary prowess and honoured with the Nari Shakti Puraskar by the President of India in 2019, is doing a three-state-pop (Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai) to bust myths about Ladakhi food. The pop-up at The Park promises to be a delight for food lovers to get a taste of real food of Ladakh.

Chef Nilza Wangmo owns an all-women restaurant – Alchi Kitchen in Ladakh. She promotes women’s empowerment and introduces authentic Ladakhi cuisine to her visitors.

Alchi Kitchen, which Nilza opened in 2016 with her mother, lies in the shadow of a thousand-year-old monastery; it can serve 40 to 60 people at a time.

Nilza will introduce food lovers to foods like khambir, a fermented Ladakhi bread normally eaten with butter tea. She has tweaked the khambir by stuffing it with seekh kabab (vegetable stuffing for vegetarians). She also creates signature dishes like skyu (similar to orecchiette pasta), a variety of mok mok (Ladakhi momos), and there is a saffron paneer variety for dessert. Chantuk a type of Thukpa, apricot yogurt, yak cheesecake, the legendary Yarkhandi pulao with apricots, Gyathuk(noodles soup)

Ladakhi food fest Bengaluru: Ends on December 10, lunch and dinner. The Park. For details call 8147479687 Hyderabad: December 13 to 17, lunch and dinner at The Aqua, The Park. For details call 9002682277

In order to appease the younger generation, Nilza says, she does a few fusion dishes as well. She adds , “It appeals to the younger generation, who are used to eating foods like pasta, rolls and common noodles. To be able to attract younger crowds, it is necessary to make the food somewhat similar to what they enjoy. I however keep the ingredients authentic. We barely use refined flour. A lot of our food uses buckwheat flour (both black and white) and I continue to use it.”

When they first opened Alchi Kitchen, they realised from the queue of the waiting crowd that there was curiosity about the food of the region. Nilza credits her knowledge of cooking and knowledge of ingredients to her childhoodshe spent with her maternal grandmother and mother. “My father passed away very early, so my mother and I went to live with my maternal grandparents. Growing up I could see them take a keen interest in everyone’s food (household) and the use and storage of ingredients. I grew up being their little helper, so I have had on-hand training since my childhood.”

Explaining the kind of food she ate as she was growing, Nalzi mentions barley was their staple grain. Followed by buckwheat. Rice, she informs, is a new grain.

“Some breads are steamed like the doughy paba bread. It is a very common bread and the main source of nutrition for the people of Ladakh. It is had with a raita made with bathua saag.”

The Ladakhi cuisine pop-up will have hearty stews and soups to delicious dumplings and aromatic teas as well. Nilza says Ladakhi food has some dry cheese as well that is used in some of the dishes. They also use Chhurpi for their teas but the Ladakhi Chhurpi is slightly different from the Nepali version and Chhurpi made in North-Eastern states of India.