Flavours of Iran in Hyderabad

February 17, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

Four Chefs from two different regions, Sistan-e-Baluchistan and Bandra Abbas, Iran, are at The Park in Hyderabad for a 10-day food fest to show the rich culinary heritage of Iran.

The chefs – Mona Poordarya Einezhad, Elaheh Sarani, Hamid Poudineh and Maryam Sarani Samat – are experts in the field of baking, kebabs and different cuisines of Iran. The festival is ia collaboration between the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Hyderabad office and the CD Foundation. It aims to celebrate cultural diversity through the universal language of food.

For the fest, Aish, The Park’s fine dining restaurant, is decorated with several traditional Iranian artefacts like vases, wall plates and bowls, etc., in Indigo, gold and red.

Diners can expect authentic, rich and flavourful cuisine, distinctive with its generous use of nuts, saffron and dates. Each dish showcases the distinctive flavors, aromas, and culinary techniques that define Iranian cuisine. For example, nuts like cashews, walnuts and almonds, are coarsely ground and added to rice, meats and other gravies. Gravies

ADVERTISEMENT

For a preview of the fest, the chefs had put out a lot of dishes that included soups, vegetables and main course, small eats with breads and a couple of desserts that also include the gulab jamun. The good number of vegetarian dishes have spinach, which is a popular ingredient.

Gravies are made from various ingredients including onion, tomatoes, saffron, spices etc. Some of these ingredients are sun dried and stored during the preparation of gravies.

I sampled the meat gravy, which was rich in colour, not too spicy and had a faintly sweet flavour. The hareesh and haleem is a mild version of what one eats in Hyderabad, so finding takers for this might be a bit tough. The birinj biryani has a liberal spread of Zereshk, a ruby red dried berry. This birinj also has a beautiful aroma from the mix of saffron and berries. The saffron chicken kebab is chunks of chicken marinated in saffron and then grilled. The smokey flavour along with the taste of saffron is a delectable combination. Also delectable were the koofteh tabrizi (non vegetarian) and koofteh gerdu (veg).

The traditional bread roll Qillifi that was served at every table to be had with gravies is a dish in itself for those who love bread. Save it for the end, get a cup of black coffee or red tea and relish it with the bread and the date pudding.

Chef Maryam, an expert in bakery products says, “Breads are a staple for us, we have them at different times of the day. Apart from the plain ones, we also have stuffed breads. We stuff them with nuts like pistachios, walnuts etc. We also use dates to stuff the breads.” What are the popular naans (bread is called naan in Iran) of Iran? Naan-e taftoon, lavash, barbari, sangak, naan-e Gandom, Naan-e Sabzidar, Naan-e Khoshke Tanoo,” adds Maryam.

The Iranian food fest is open for lunch and dinner at Aish, The Park, Somajiguda till February 25. It is an A la carte menu, cost for two ₹2000 and above. For reservation call (040)44990000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.