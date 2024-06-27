Flavours and stories from Malvan at The Raintree in Chennai

Like Chennai, the Malvan region of Maharashtra is along the coastline — a place for hearty meals with fish, rice and coconut. Surekha Walke of Chaitanya Authentic Malvani Cuisine restaurant, Malvan has brought along toasted coconut and kokum from Malvan for the food festival she is hosting at The Raintree on St.Mary’s Road.

“The fish here is so fresh, you are lucky that the ocean is close by,” adds Surekha. “I can eat and cook fish all 365 days, for two meals. Seer fish and mackerel go exceptionally well with Malvani flavours. Even in this menu, we have fried seer fish and mackerel tikla which is a spicy chutney to go with rice.”

Despite having no formal culinary education, Surekha runs Chaitanya Authentic Malvani Cuisine restaurant in Malvan and Mumbai – both serving Malvani food. “I hadn’t cooked before marriage. It has been 30 years since I started collecting these recipes from my mother, my mother-in-law, friends and relatives. But it took 10-12 years to standardise them. I would measure with my fingers. So I would take a pinch or handful, put that quantity in a spoon, write down the measurement and try cooking with it. Only if it tastes the same, do I finalise the recipe and document it,” she explains.

The produce that goes into making her dishes also comes from the local community. “We use tamarind in some of our recipes but back in Malvan, most recipes use kokum. It is not cultivated in large quantities. Many more people getting to know about these recipes or dining in our restaurants will help many local businesses. We have brought kokum and toasted coconuts to cook with for this festival,” says Surekha.

The Malvan food festival offers a set thali and an a la carte menu. The thali comes in three variants – vegetarian, non vegetarian and sea food. We sample food from each of them, starting with a tender chicken curry made with toasted coconuts and a blend of spices including chilli, pepper and cumin. The kelyacha shikran, a sweet dish made with coconut milk, banana and jaggery, is light. The mackerel tikla is spicy with a slight tartness. We mop up the curries with rice bhakri, a roti made with a steamed rice batter. For vegetarians there is a cashew gravy made with black peas and cashew roasted coconut and a special Malvani masala mix.

“We hardly ever have any masala mix or pre-made sauce used in Malvan food. It is simple and healthy. We also are very keen on making a thali with different tastes and colours. This way, no two mouthfuls will be the same,” says Surekha.

While Surekha and her team at have partnered with several restaurants acrossMaharashtra, this is the first time they are hosting a pop up outside the State. “Our main motive is to make people aware of Malvan food. These are dishes people would have grown up eating but it may not be available to them now. So the guests who come to our restaurants are often taken on a nostalgic ride when they taste our meals,” she shares.

She concludes, “We are trying hard to conserve this cuisine and commercialising it with restaurants and such pop-ups is one of the ways to do so. But the sad part is that climate change and modernisation is affecting our cuisine. We would make a mango raita with small mangoes — they are a native variant. We don’t find them anymore. So now the dish is made with some other type of mango but it does not taste the same. We come across studies that say that kokum will be extinct by 2050. It may or may not be true but what we need to do is preserve our cuisine and pass it on to the next generation.”

The Malvan Festival is on at Colony Restaurant at The Raintree on St.Mary’s Road. The special menu will be available for lunch and dinner from June 26 to 30. The thali starts at ₹999 + taxes, buffet at ₹1999+ taxes and the a la carte menu starts at ₹275 + taxes. For reservations, contact: 044 4225 2525.

The Raintree is at 120, St Marys Rd, Austin Nagar, Alwarpet, Chennai.

