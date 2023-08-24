August 24, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Two railway bogies are off the track but parked under a shade at the Kacheguda railway station. Are they display coaches or part of a museum? Neither; they form Hyderabad’s first restaurant on wheels named Pariwar Foodexpress.

A train-themed restaurant inside real railway bogies, not just another brick-and-mortar structure with a train theme! The 32-year-old bogies brought from Chennai to Kacheguda by the South Central Railways. Pariwar Foodexpress is the first train-themed restaurant at any railway station in Telangana.

Currently, students from nearby colleges are making a beeline to this restaurant. Apart from grabbing a quick bite, they are making the trip worthwhile with Insta-worthy selfies in and around the coaches. . Some visitors on the other hand want to get a feel of a coach which is stationary and off the tracks.

Painted bright blue, the railway bogies have golden stencil patterns on the body. To enter the bogie, you need to climb a short flight of iron steps. The two bogies are refurbished heritage coaches that have well-done interiors. The interiors of one coach are made to look like a traditional Rajasthani home and another like a luxury restaurant.

Giving details of the long journey these bogies have made, South Central Railways CPRO Ch Rakesh says, “The two air-conditioned coaches were a part of the meter gauge AC lounge car and dining cum kitchen car. They were built at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai in 1991 for Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC). The coaches were built for the prestigious “Palace on Wheels” train to replace the Indian Railway Standard coaches. In 1996, these coaches were transferred to Gujarat Tourism and were a part of the ‘Royal Oriental Express’ till 2008. In 2008, these coaches were again taken over by Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) and run as ‘Heritage on Wheels’ train in the Jaipur-Bikaner-Ramgarh-Shekhawati route till the conversion of that section to broad gauge in 2009.”

Inside, you cannot miss the train feeling. One corner of the toilet has been converted into a spacious handwash room. Decorative lights enliven the place . The interiors are colourful with bright curtains and a reflective mirror roof . One of the bogies has a slightly low height seating arrangement, and a bar .

This coach can be hired for private parties. Parivar Havmor that will operate the restaurant services in the bogie has made an outdoor seating arrangement as well. Hussain Mallik, owner of Parivar informs, “We have reworked the furniture to give it a restaurant feel and improved the air conditioning. Since the windows are fixed, good air conditioning is very important. Even though the coaches have been retired for more than 10 years, they were in excellent condition; a little touch up was all that they needed.”

When seated inside, it gives the feeling of a soundproof room, and with no piped music, even if one breathes loud, it can be heard by the person seated at the adjacent table. Those waiting for long hours in the railway retiring room are finding the restaurant a good spot to step out and grab a bite. Since it a meter gauge, it does feel a little cramped, but again it is a restaurant where one goes to grab a bite and not a lounge.

Keeping in mind the dietary preferences, the restaurant is maintaining two separate kitchens for preparing vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Since it is in the parking area of the station, anyone can access the restaurant.

Infobox: The standard coach which was developed after the First World War was a wooden coach on a steel underframe (4-wheeled). Later bogie coaches with the wooden body and steel underframes were developed.