January 31, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

While new restaurants mushroom in Mumbai every other day, it is not everyday that an award-winning concept dining brand opens up. And when it does, the tables here are coveted. After a hugely successful run in Chennai and Hyderabad, Avartana opens the doors of its Mumbai outpost this week at ITC Maratha. A host of awards and titles precedes Avartana’s Mumbai debut, such as being the only one from India on TripAdvisor’s Best of Best 2023 Traveller’s Choice Awards and one of the few Indian restaurants on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

The restaurant’s name bears a silent ‘a’ as its pronounced avartan, which is Sanskrit for rhythm and magic. Avartana eschews the à la carte format in favour of a host of dining ‘experiences’ from the southern peninsula of India, which I am here to preview.

I instantly notice the banana leaf, which acts as a leitmotif through the gorgeously designed space. A South Indian symbol, if you will, that underpins the cuisines of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, served here in a nouvelle cuisine interpretation. As the design narrative of modern Indian restaurants is, thankfully, moving away from kitsch and maximalist, we see this at Avartana, with a pastel-hued decor and a restrained use of colour. South Indian accents like copper, brass, bamboo and light-coloured wood set the tone for a unique guided dinner experience. It really is modern and chic, right down to details like glassware and crockery.

Avartana at ITC Maratha, Mumbai | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

In case you have not been to Avartana before, here is what you can expect — five guided dining experiences, which vary in time and the number of courses as well as price point. For instance, there is a seven-course Maya menu, a nine-course Bela menu, an 11-course Jia menu, and two 13-course menus, Anika and Tara, which could take well beyond two hours.

Having just under two hours at my disposal, this evening, I opt for the art-inspired Bela menu, spread across 11 cleverly plated dishes, each with a unique concept. In conversation, the executive chef, ITC Grand Chola and brand custodian Avartana, Nikhil Nagpal, talks me through some of the techniques used at the restaurant. A case in point is the fermented black garlic, sourced from Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, and fermented at 57 degrees for 45 days. Or the beetroot and butter toffee, where a thin beetroot film is paired with white butter from Uthukuli, Tamil Nadu. Or even the charred eggplant sheets where the flesh of the vegetable is wrapped in a sheet made with eggplant skin, retaining all the flavours. It all seems quite magical to me.

First up, I try the double distilled tomato rasam — a globally inspired twist on the Southern classic. The warmth of black pepper and cumin meets fresh cherry tomatoes, creating a rich brew in a French press. Served in a martini glass, it is a delightful start to any meal. Next comes the stir-fried chicken that stole the show with its juicy morsels tossed in Guntur chilli. Paired with buttermilk mousse and curry leaf tempura, it is a harmonious blend of textures and Southern Indian spices that I absolutely fall in love with.

In case you are looking for something more delicate, try the shrimp and coriander dumpling. Made with poundshrimp, garlic, and shallots, the dumplings are steamed to perfection, accompanied by a sweet chilli coriander jam. The fennel panna cotta, nestled in angel hair caramel, offers a refined conclusion — an egg-shaped, ginger-flavoured masterpiece.

My verdict? It is often easy for restaurants peddling modern or concept cuisine to be reduced to tokenism and fluff. This is clearly not the case here. There is actually a flavour bomb with each bite and a story to tell at every course.

From a hotel chain that has brought to the country iconic names like Peshawari, Dum Pukht and Bukhara, which are resolutely more traditional in their approach, ITC Hotels serves a culinary coup with Avartana, which I predict, will be a runaway success in Mumbai.

Avartana is at ITC Maratha, Sahar Village, Andheri East, Mumbai. Cost per person starts at ₹2,500 plus taxes, and prior booking is recommended. Open for dinner only.

