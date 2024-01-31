GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fine-dining restaurant Avartana debuts in Mumbai at ITC Maratha with carefully curated menus

This unique, concept dining South Indian restaurant, drops anchor in Mumbai this week. We get a preview

January 31, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Riaan Jacob George
The crispy chilli potato with a buttermilk sphere

The crispy chilli potato with a buttermilk sphere | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While new restaurants mushroom in Mumbai every other day, it is not everyday that an award-winning concept dining brand opens up. And when it does, the tables here are coveted. After a hugely successful run in Chennai and Hyderabad, Avartana opens the doors of its Mumbai outpost this week at ITC Maratha. A host of awards and titles precedes Avartana’s Mumbai debut, such as being the only one from India on TripAdvisor’s Best of Best 2023 Traveller’s Choice Awards and one of the few Indian restaurants on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

The restaurant’s name bears a silent ‘a’ as its pronounced avartan, which is Sanskrit for rhythm and magic. Avartana eschews the à la carte format in favour of a host of dining ‘experiences’ from the southern peninsula of India, which I am here to preview.

South Indian accents like copper, brass, bamboo and light-coloured wood set the design tone

South Indian accents like copper, brass, bamboo and light-coloured wood set the design tone | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

I instantly notice the banana leaf, which acts as a leitmotif through the gorgeously designed space. A South Indian symbol, if you will, that underpins the cuisines of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, served here in a nouvelle cuisine interpretation. As the design narrative of modern Indian restaurants is, thankfully, moving away from kitsch and maximalist, we see this at Avartana, with a pastel-hued decor and a restrained use of colour. South Indian accents like copper, brass, bamboo and light-coloured wood set the tone for a unique guided dinner experience. It really is modern and chic, right down to details like glassware and crockery.

In case you have not been to Avartana before, here is what you can expect — five guided dining experiences, which vary in time and the number of courses as well as price point. For instance, there is a seven-course Maya menu, a nine-course Bela menu, an 11-course Jia menu, and two 13-course menus, Anika and Tara, which could take well beyond two hours.

Raw mango pudding with a ghee candle

Raw mango pudding with a ghee candle | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Having just under two hours at my disposal, this evening, I opt for the art-inspired Bela menu, spread across 11 cleverly plated dishes, each with a unique concept. In conversation, the executive chef, ITC Grand Chola and brand custodian Avartana, Nikhil Nagpal, talks me through some of the techniques used at the restaurant. A case in point is the fermented black garlic, sourced from Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, and fermented at 57 degrees for 45 days. Or the beetroot and butter toffee, where a thin beetroot film is paired with white butter from Uthukuli, Tamil Nadu. Or even the charred eggplant sheets where the flesh of the vegetable is wrapped in a sheet made with eggplant skin, retaining all the flavours. It all seems quite magical to me.

The stir-fried chicken with buttermilk mousse and a curry leaf tempura

The stir-fried chicken with buttermilk mousse and a curry leaf tempura | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

First up, I try the double distilled tomato rasam — a globally inspired twist on the Southern classic. The warmth of black pepper and cumin meets fresh cherry tomatoes, creating a rich brew in a French press. Served in a martini glass, it is a delightful start to any meal. Next comes the stir-fried chicken that stole the show with its juicy morsels tossed in Guntur chilli. Paired with buttermilk mousse and curry leaf tempura, it is a harmonious blend of textures and Southern Indian spices that I absolutely fall in love with.

In case you are looking for something more delicate, try the shrimp and coriander dumpling. Made with poundshrimp, garlic, and shallots, the dumplings are steamed to perfection, accompanied by a sweet chilli coriander jam. The fennel panna cotta, nestled in angel hair caramel, offers a refined conclusion — an egg-shaped, ginger-flavoured masterpiece.

The fennel panna cotta in an angel hair caramel nest

The fennel panna cotta in an angel hair caramel nest | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

My verdict? It is often easy for restaurants peddling modern or concept cuisine to be reduced to tokenism and fluff. This is clearly not the case here. There is actually a flavour bomb with each bite and a story to tell at every course.

From a hotel chain that has brought to the country iconic names like Peshawari, Dum Pukht and Bukhara, which are resolutely more traditional in their approach, ITC Hotels serves a culinary coup with Avartana, which I predict, will be a runaway success in Mumbai.

Avartana is at ITC Maratha, Sahar Village, Andheri East, Mumbai. Cost per person starts at ₹2,500 plus taxes, and prior booking is recommended. Open for dinner only.

Related Topics

The Hindu Weekend / lifestyle and leisure / food and dining (general) / Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.