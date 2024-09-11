Exploring Karnataka’s culinary heritage on a day-trip to Mysuru

Being a Bangalorean, trips to Mysuru have always been for work or for family and friends. Rarely have I seen it as a holiday destination. So, when I was invited to visit the city to experience the newly opened Ibis Styles Hotel, I was excited to see what it had in store for me.

Thanks to the new expressway, we made the drive from Bengaluru to Mysuru in just two hours, reaching the hotel just in time for the breakfast buffet. The Verandah is their all-day dining restaurant. Hotel breakfasts are the best part of staying in a hotel. I tucked into fresh fruit, hot pooris, and a piping hot filter coffee before heading up to my suite.

Ibis Style hotels are different from the brand’s chain of business hotels. A little more chic and stylish, there are two more of these in Goa. My suite overlooked a patch of greenery and came equipped with a kitchenette, a luxurious bed, two smart TVs and ample storage. A quick shower and I headed out to explore the city.

The inventors of the Mysore pak

Devaraja Market situated in the centre of town is a colourful and buzzing market selling flowers, fruits, silks, sandalwood, and other daily needs. The market was constructed in 1886 and is said to be named after Dodda Devaraja Wadeyar, the king of Mysore in the late 1600s. My first stop was at the southern corner of the market, at a corner store called Guru Sweet Mart. It may look like any other shop lining the street, but this one has a long history attached to it. The owners of Guru Sweet Mart claim to be the descendants of the inventors of Karnataka’s heritage sweet — the Mysore pak.

The small shop is stacked almost to the ceiling with sweets. The shopkeepers sit in the midst of it and hand out the goods to customers. The story goes that Kakasura Madappa, the head chef of the royal kitchen wanted to present Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV with something unique. So, he experimented with besan, sugar syrup (paak) and ghee to come up with this sweet. The king liked it so much, he gave it the name of the city. I got myself two pieces of the special ghee Mysore pak for about ₹50 (No Google Pay here, so carry cash with you). Laden with ghee, the squares were decadent and dense.

Right next to the market is the Dufferin Clock Tower or the chikka gadiyara, as it is known locally. It was commissioned in honour of Lord Dufferin, viceroy of India between 1884 and 1888. You can also stroll through the market and photograph the shops.

The iconic Mysuru Palace is just a short walk away. The original palace, made of wood, in the centre of town was built in the 14th Century. But it was destroyed in a fire. The present palace was built approximately a century ago in the Indo-Saracenic style. On our guided tour inside, I saw many marvels — Raja Ravi Varma paintings, ivory thrones, gifts from other royal families and ornate architecture.

Masala dosa and literary walks

The charming streets of the city are an oasis coming from Bengaluru’s traffic. Old houses and trees flank open roads. On one such nondescript road, lies the beautiful home of author RK Narayan. Free to enter, this tranquil house is now a museum to the writer. His writing room on the first floor is a must visit.

All the walking was making me hungry. Opposite the house, I spotted Hotel Paradise. The hotel is a sprawling old-world establishment, that you just don’t see anymore. It is owned by the famous Dasaprakash Group. I walked into their restaurant and ordered a classic — Mysore masala dosa. When in Rome! And it was just what I needed. The red chili paste inside the dosa made it extra spicy. And the potato filling was flavourful.

As the sun was setting, I made my way back to Ibis. Getting around the city is easy, autos and Ubers are cheap and reliable. And you can get anywhere quickly because of the lack of heavy traffic (to my very pleasant surprise). After a quick dip in the pool on the rooftop, I unwound in my room. The service at the hotel was quick and warm.

I awoke to an overcast day. Grabbing a quick breakfast, we headed back to Bengaluru. The trip may have been short, but it was an ideal weekend getaway from the capital city.

Rooms at the Ibis Styles Mysuru start at ₹5,999 plus taxes. At KRS Road, Metagalli, Mysuru. For more details call 8216911111

The author was at the Ibis Styles Mysuru by invitation from the hotel