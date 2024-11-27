 />

Experience the world’s first fragrance-paired cocktail menu at this Bengaluru bar

SOKA in Indiranagar collaborates with artist Indu Antony to creature a multi-sensory menu that attempts to captures the true essence of Bengaluru, from the scent of Cubbon Park to Iyengar Bakeries

Published - November 27, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Anagha Maareesha
Anagha Maareesha
Each cocktail is served with a coaster infused with a unique smell of Bengaluru

Each cocktail is served with a coaster infused with a unique smell of Bengaluru

Imagine you are at your favourite watering hole in Bengaluru, nursing a Tequila cocktail made with orange liqueur, jalapenos, clarified cucumber, and a fiery chili tincture. As you reach for a sip, the server places a cloche on the bar. When you lift it, you smell the unmistakable fragrance of freshly cut grass from Cubbon Park.

This is the new limited edition menu at SOKA in Indiranagar, where mixologist Avinash Kapoli and artist Indu Antony have come together to create a quintessentially ‘Bengaluru’ cocktail and fragrance pairing. This one-of-a-kind experience is the first in the world. 

Multi-disciplinary artist Indu Antony has been capturing the smells and essence of the city through her project, Vāsané, an olfactory archive of Bengaluru. “For research for this project, I spoke to a lot of people and gathered their oral histories. I walked around the city to understand the smells it has to offer. And then I recreated them. I have an olfactory lab back in my studio where I distill and recreate the smells,” she explains.

This menu pairs the most unique smells of Bengaluru with SOKA’s signature cocktails. The aim was to evoke memories of certain parts of the city with each cocktail. For example, the Tequila and cucumber drink I described earlier is called Strictly Couples, and it takes inspiration from street carts that sell cucumbers dusted with chili and lime. 

Mixologist Avinash Kapoli and artist Indu Antony 

Mixologist Avinash Kapoli and artist Indu Antony

Another cosy drink is called Chai and Sponge Cake, and is a tribute to Iyengar Bakeries. It is a concoction of Bombay Sapphire gin, Lillet Rosé aperitif wine, clarified masala chai, and orange bitters, and has a fragrance pairing that will take you back to simpler times of munching on their sponge cakes.

Avinash says, “The most challenging cocktail we created was aptly named Only God Can Judge Me. The difficulty stemmed from our decision to use camphor as an ingredient—a bold and unconventional choice. Balancing the flavour and texture of the drink with the distinct essence of camphor proved to be an intricate process, making it a true test of our skills.” The drink takes inspiration from a street festival called Bengaluru Karaga that is celebrated annually around the time of Ugadi. It has white rum, tender coconut water and the camphor extract.

In the coming weeks, the duo is also planning to host curated city walks where participants can explore the origins of the fragrances. Indu says the details are yet to be finalised, but the walks will take guests through spots such as Chickpet, Cox Town’s Iyengar Bakery, the greens of Cubbon Park and a crossroad at Church Street. And of course, they will end at SOKA with a round of cocktails.

The drinks are priced at ₹969. November 10 to December 10, 5 pm onwards. At Indiranagar. For more details, call 9353045053

