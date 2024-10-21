The espresso martini is a caffeinated cocktail as iconic as the ‘90s supermodels who first sipped it. If the story is to be believed, bartender Dick Bradsell whipped up this drink for the first time at London’s Fred’s Club for either Naomi Campbell or Kate Moss. It soon became a symbol of the turn of the millennium, Britpop, and the era’s hedonistic spirit. The retro drink had a revival in the 2020s, when everything ‘90s was back.

Now, gin brand Stranger & Sons, and homegrown coffee darlings Subko, give the espresso martini a decidedly Indian spin.

Shaken, not stirred

The FILTR Martini takes inspiration from South Indian filter coffee at Udupi darshinis. The ready-to-drink cocktail blends specialty coffee by Subko and Stranger & Sons gin. “Espresso martinis are already iconic, and we were thrilled to learn that the humble filter coffee just got officially ranked as the second-best style of coffee in the world, so the timing of this release could not be better,” says Rahul Mehra, CEO and co-founder of Third Eye Distillery, the makers of Stranger & Sons gin.

“Making this spirit was challenging but extremely exciting. We use our very own filter coffee concentrate that Subko crafted, with its full-bodied richness and chicory depth, giving the cocktail a smoother, more complex texture. The result? A cocktail that’s deeply rooted in tradition but with a forward-thinking twist that’s unmistakably ours,” he adds. This is the brand’s second release in their ‘incahoots series’. The first was the incredibly successful Perry Road Peru, in collaboration with The Bombay Canteen.

How it is made and tasting notes

The process of making the cocktail starts with making “arguably the largest filter coffee decoction batch the country might have seen,” says Mehra. They use a cold steeping extraction method to create a specialty custom “filter kaapi” concentrate. The result is earthy yet still nuanced and sweet. Then a slow brewing method extracts a smoother, fuller-bodied coffee, which balances out the sharper edges of the gin. Chicory, often used in South Indian coffee, adds a slight bitterness and warmth, with a nutty, caramelised flavour.

Rahul Reddy, founder of Subko Coffee tells us that FILTR uses a blend of robusta and arabica beans. “The robusta is from the Salawara estate in Chikmagalur, which adds depth and intensity, providing a strong foundation to the cocktail. The arabica beans, specifically the Gurram hand-washed variety from Subko VLGE (a cooperative initiative in the Paderu Valley of Andhra Pradesh), offer a balanced and refined experience with lighter flavours.”

He adds that filter coffee adds a new dimension to the espresso martini by offering a smoother, fuller-bodied profile. The brewing method brings out the malt and creaminess, and slight bitterness of traditional Indian filter coffee, making it the perfect match for the gin’s botanical complexity.

Ready to drink

Coffee gins are not exactly new in the market, notably Greater Than’s No Sleep coffee-infused gin in collaboration with Sleepy Owl coffee. But FILTR is different because it is a ready-to-drink cocktail, and not a coffee infused spirit. Mehra explains why, “When we launched Perry Road Peru, which was India’s first bottled cocktail, in 2020, the response was overwhelming. We sold out within a few weeks of launch. There definitely seems to be a rising trend for ready-to-serve cocktails. There is also an undeniable convenience factor attached with ready-to-serve cocktails, allowing you to experience your favourite cocktail outside of a bar without any requirement of a lot of ingredients, prep time or any other additions, that appeals to the consumers.”

The FILTR Martini is available in Goa (₹2,120) and Maharashtra (₹2,999), and will also soon be available in Bengaluru and Gurgaon