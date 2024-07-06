Dubai Michelin Guide 2024: Indian restaurants retain stars, Indian tapas bar Revelry awarded Bib Gourmand

Indian restaurants continue to shine at the third edition of Dubai’s Michelin Guide, held at the newly opened One&Only One Za’abeel on July 5.. Last year’s winners, Trèsind Studio and Avatāra, retain their two-star and one-star statuses, respectively. Indian tapas bar Revelry joins Indya by Vineet, in the Bib Gourmand section, bringing the total number of Indian restaurants on the list to 11.

The Michelin Guide came to Dubai in 2022, initially listing 69 restaurants. This year, the guide includes 106 restaurants, a 53.6% increase. The 2024 edition features four two-star restaurants, 15 one-star restaurants, 18 Bib Gourmand restaurants, and three Michelin green star restaurants, representing over 35 different cuisines. The Bib Gourmand is not a star but a rating which is named after the Michelin mascot Bibendum. The recognition is given to restaurants that serve good food at a moderate price.

Row on 45 joins Il Ristorante-Niko Romito, STAY by Yannick Alléno, and Trèsind Studio in the two-star category . Located on the 45th floor of Grosvenor House Hotel, Row on 45 has been awarded two stars for its ‘excellent cooking.’ Led by British chef Jason Atherton, the restaurant offers a 17-course tasting menu divided into three acts. The menu uses fine Japanese ingredients cooked with French techniques, creating dishes such as Hokkaido scallop and Saroma Wagyu A5. The Guide has praised the menu as one that is sophisticated, refined, and immaculately presented, with well-judged and complex flavours.

Revelry has been added to the Dubai Bib Gourmand list for its ‘good quality, good value cooking.’ The Guide refers to the tapas bar as “Avatara’s little sister,” located next door at the Dubai Hills Estate Business Park. It recommends the range of cocktails inspired by India’s seasons and creative desserts like Bailey’s tiramisu with Kahlua rasmalai.

La Dame de Pic Dubai, Orfali Bros, Sagetsu by Tetsuya, and Smoked Room have each earned one Michelin star. Jesus Lobato Suarez, head chef at Smoked Room, has received the Young Chef Award.

“Dubai is now truly recognised as an international gastronomic destination, and its impressive development continues year on year. Its appeal isn’t just with international travellers or local gourmets; talented chefs and restaurateurs from around the world are now also attracted by its vibrant dining scene and arrive keen to make their own mark in the city. With so many different styles of restaurant and types of cuisine, there really is something for everyone,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The Michelin Guides.

The Michelin Guide, one of the world’s oldest anonymous star rating systems, has been in practice since the early 1900s. It started in France and is now present in over 30 countries across three continents.

