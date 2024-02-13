Customised love messages to warm hearts this Valentine’s Day

February 13, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Gifting is never easy. Especially if it is for someone special. Here are some fun ways to decide on a memorable gift

Love commandments on a tablet of chocolate

Manam Chocolate, the award-winning, premium craft chocolate brand, has brought out a limited-edition Valentine Collection 2024. If chocolate is the love language of the one special to you, then Manam lets you step into the shoes of a chocolatier to craft a one-of-a-kind personalised chocolate tablet. At their Manam Karkhana, you can create your very own chocolate tablets.

One can choose from a range of flowing origin chocolates on tap, including strawberry creamy white chocolate, 43% malt milk chocolate, rose-infused 67% dark chocolate and embellish with toppings of your choice such as candied orange, pistachio fudge, rose petals, raspberry jelly, toasted pistachio, caramelised almonds, caramelised pecans, cranberry, and caramelised cacao nibs.

Once this is done, watch your customised tablet being artfully crafted to order, wrapped in our limited-edition Valentine packaging and signed with your loved one’s name.

A pink cuppa

If a cup of coffee is all it takes to bring a smile to someone’s face, then try it in the shade of pink at Spade in Jubilee Hills. If pink makes boring, get customised latte art, preferably a heart, to express love. How is the coffee pink, though? Thinking strawberry? Mistaken: The barista uses a beetroot extract concentrate for the pink cuppa. Will it smell of beetroot? Apparently not and it tastes and smells like coffee because the colour is only limited to the milk foam.

There is also a special matcha tea with rose milk here at Spade. Though nothing is pink, it could be the desi key (rose milk) to a matcha-loving person’s heart.

Say it with cupcakes

Need a way to express your love? Mail, card and letter look boring? Go for the Inscription cupcakes at Magnolia. They are not just cupcakes with a message. These delectable truffle chocolate cupcakes are filled with white chocolate filling and covered with chocolate ganache and topped off with cute and loving inscriptions. Then there are flower cupcakes for those who love flowers and cakes. They are made with buttery old-fashioned chocolate or vanilla cake and decorated with vanilla buttercream frosting. Available in three different colours, these cupcakes can be used to make a perfect box of roses.