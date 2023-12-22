December 22, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Want to put together a Christmas goodie bag but not sure what to add? It is Christmas, so a good bag would include edible stuff that can be shared. After all, sharing is the true spirit of Christmas. Bag or basket? That is up to you, the same principle applies.

Plum cake: Christmas is incomplete without a plum cake. A cake that is oozing booze from the nuts always tastes better. Pick your favourite baker and get your plum cake. If you are making the bag for someone who does not relish plum cakes, it will be good to plan an alternative. Just make sure there is some cake.

Hot chocolate: A lot of bakers and chocolatiers are doing a hot chocolate mix using real chocolate. These single-serve portions of hot chocolate are good to travel with. All one needs is a cup of hot milk, or just hot water, with a couple of these added. Chocolate lovers will definitely rank your hamper on top.

Chocolate: Craft chocolate bars are the flavour of the season. 40% to 90% dark, they are available in all combinations. The flavours of craft chocolates — salty, fruity or spicy — are way better than the commercial brands because they lend a different feel. They come in a number of flavours and some are vegan as well.

Eggnog: What is Christmas without a yummy eggnog? Look for home chefs/bakers who are making them at home in your city and grab a few bottles for the hamper. Make sure to keep a bottle for yourself and sip it in leisure, after you are done packing the goodie bags.

Hand written note: Wish Christmas in style and by simple writing Merry Christmas on a card. If you have a recipe for a cake or cookie or even a mulled wine which your friends love, put the recipe down by hand on a beautiful card and make it a part of the hamper. Caution: Do this only if your hamper size is small or you could end up making hand made notes till New Years.

Ornamental element: Christmas ornaments make an amazing part of a hamper. Try to find something that can be hung anywhere later. Go for miniatures, like a wooden star or an angel because everything need not have glitter on them.

One for pets: If your friend is a pet parent, think of them when planning your goodie bag. Drop in a bandana, a toy or a pet-safe cookie tin, and be assured of never ending licks from that furry friend.