The fear of something new not meeting one’s taste expectations usually makes one stick to familiar dishes. This can get quite boring though. To make ordering food fun and experimental, Swiggy launches ‘Eatlist’. It is a brand new way to discover and share food suggestions.

The food delivery platform claims the initiative for an eatlist is a ‘global first’ among food aggregators. Eatlist enables users to create and discover hundreds of such lists to curate their food journey.

‘Eatlist’ is a feature in food delivery that is meant to assist users discover and share food recommendations. It helps food enthusiasts to curate and share their favourite dishes directly within the Swiggy app, which can then be used by other users.

If you order food using Swiggy, you can create your own Eatlist. Apart from helping others navigate and quickly decide on what to order, Eatlist is also a great way to access your own choice of food.

According to Swiggy’s in-app insights, 58% of users need help when selecting meals. Additionally, 68% of users rely on recommendations from friends and peers, navigating multiple platforms for reviews and orders

To help make decision-making faster, the app now simplifies the process of discovering, saving, and sharing food recommendations within its app.

How it works

Users can start creating eatlist by tapping the bookmark icon against their favourite dishes and saving them under different eatlist. Users can name their list according to their whims and fancies. For instance, one can create lists ranging from ‘weekend treats’, and ‘Biryani treats’ to ‘monsoon mood’ and ‘healthy bites’. After the list is curated, users can share it with friends and family directly through social media apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram. They can also browse Eatlist created by others.

The Eatlist feature will also be available on the Swiggy user’s food home page as well as their profile page, ready to be created, shared and relished.

