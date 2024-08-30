ADVERTISEMENT

Cranberry Coffee by Roastery Coffee House gets a trademark certificate

Updated - August 30, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 02:50 pm IST

Cranberry juice, sparkling water and espresso go into making the trademark Cranberry Coffee

Prabalika M. Borah

Hyderabad-based Roastery Coffee House (RCH) established itself as a pioneer in the coffee industry by inventing Cranberry Coffee and getting it trademarked. The Roastery bestseller is now on most cafe menus across India. The crimson drink is a playful variation of coffee that comes with the tangy flavour of cranberry juice. Roastery Coffee House has got the trademark certificate for its blend of cranberry juice, sparkling water and espresso named Cranberry Coffee.

Coffee’s new avatar comes with nuts, rose, chilli, coconut milk and cheese

Roastery was founded in 2017 by Nishant Sinha, a barista and roaster, with its flagship store in Hyderabad. The brand has since expanded to Kolkata, Noida, Lucknow, Delhi, and Jaipur, and recently announced its first International flagship store in Helsinki, Finland. 

Nishant came up with this coffee concoction in 2018 to add a variation of flavours in the cold segment. The success of Cranberry Coffee can be gauged by the fact that it has sold over 100,000 cups in just the last six months. Drawing inspiration from RCH’s innovative creation, many coffee brands have introduced Cranberry Coffee to their menus.

Nishant says, “As a brand we work with Indian specialty coffee and each of these coffees have beautiful flavour notes. I wanted to do more with it to showcase coffee’s versatility. We tried a lot of Indian fresh juices for trial, the outcomes wasn’t so good. After many trials and errors we decided on cranberry. We first introduced cranberry cold brew. Cold brew with cranberry juice. As our patrons drank and tried they suggested changes, we tried. Finally, we fixed on the cranberry juice, sparkling water and espresso recipe. We totally replaced cold brew with espresso. “

