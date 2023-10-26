October 26, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 11:11 am IST

Dr Ganesh Baglar from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi has a new lens to look at gastronomy that he believes can change the way we approach food.

“‘Why do we eat what we eat? or Why do we pair ingredients the way we do? These are the questions we started with to get to where we are now. Computational Gastronomy is a data-driven way of looking at food to create new culinary experiences. We get into the ingredients at a molecular level to find answers,” he says.

Along with his team of researchers and developers, Ganesh has put together 10 repositories and applications based on this approach. Data has been compiled from one lakh eighteen thousand recipes from 26 world regions and 74 countries.

This methodology is used to study the evolution of cuisines and is also believed to be helpful in coming up with innovative flavour pairings.

“When we try to understand how contemporary Indian food came into being, it is similar to learning about the evolution of language. We place the data available to us in a multidimensional space and study similarities and dissimilarities with other global cuisines,” he claims.

While this methodology helps understand the evolution of Indian cuisine, chefs who use this approach in their business believe that this also contributes to the evolution. “Dr. Bagler scientifically explains Indian food. This is immensely helpful to chefs chasing new flavours and dishes. The data he has collected helps in coming up with new ingredient combinations that work. This can revolutionise Indian food,” says Garima Arora, the first female-Indian chef to win a Michelin star for her restaurant Gaa in Bangkok.

In the FlavourDB repository, there are 25595 flavour molecules that contribute to the taste or odor of an ingredient. By browsing through the extensive flavour network graphic or visual search option, one can look for flavour pairings based on the molecules the ingredients share. For instance, fenugreek shares more than 100 flavour molecules with ingredients like tea, soybean, papaya, guava and even cocoa. The physiochemical properties of the ingredients are also mentioned enabling the user to understand their health benefits. “The information we give here is good for hypotheses but can only be confirmed by controlled experiments,” Ganesh clarifies.

“Today, there are people who also care about where their food comes from and how it can help the planet. Our SustainableFoodDB repository gives the carbon footprint of each recipe, ingredient and also provides alternative ingredients,” he says.

“We also work extensively with chefs in coming up with fusions. With the help of this methodology we can take an Italian recipe for example and isolate one ingredient that can be replaced to make it Indian,” he adds.

While going through the enormous amounts of data can be overwhelming, Ganesh informs that there are applications like Ratatouille which is similar to ChatGPT and can generate recipes based on the ingredients available. Another application Whatdish enables users to scan their plate of food with their phones to record the amount of calories consumed.

Ganesh says that when he deconstructs cuisines into recipes and ingredients to molecules, he feels like Dennis The Menace who pulls his toys apart. But he believes, “It is not just the data but algorithms that we have that can make a difference in the future of food.”