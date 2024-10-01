International Coffee Day celebrates one of the most popular beverages in the world. In Bengaluru, the coffee scene is vibrant, with brewers boldly experimenting with innovative flavours and ingredients. For the occasion, here are our picks of the cafes that are pushing the boundaries with unique blends.

Coffee Paloma, Muro

Located on Church Street, Muro’s cafe menu has a diverse coffee collection sourced from coffee estates worldwide. Coffee Paloma, a crowd favourite, is one such. The iced drink is a mix of tart grapefruit, citrus notes from kaffir lime and a bold taste from the espresso shot. The flavours are unique and refreshing.

₹295 plus taxes. On Church Street

Creamy raspberry latte, Muru Muru

Muru Muru boasts various signature and classic coffee options on their menu, but the creamy raspberry latte has caught our eye. The coffee has the creaminess of milk and the tanginess of the berries. The well-balanced beverage is available in both hot and cold options.

Starting at ₹185 plus taxes. At Indiranagar

Clarified cappuccino, Maverick and Farmer

Maverick and Farmer’s interesting experiments focus on creating new flavour profiles. Co-founder Ashish D’Abreo describes their clarified cappuccinoas a milk-based beverage without milk. It uses a clarification technique which is usually used in making cocktails. Brewing this takes time and is therefore prepared in batches. Served with rosemary and orange for freshness, it is light, refreshing and easy on the palate

₹210 plus taxes. At outlets across the city

Coffee kombucha, Araku Coffee

Araku Coffee‘s coffee kombucha, brings together two favourite beverages into one. Kombucha is a sweet fizzy fermented tea that is known to have several health benefits due to the presence of probiotic bacteria. The coffee kombucha at Araku is light, sweet, and tangy made with 100% arabica coffee from the Araku valley.

₹200 plus taxes. At Indiranagar

Millet jaggery latte, Kana by Coffee Mechanics

2023 was declared the International Year of Millets by the UN, and since then there has an increase in the popularity of millets in menus. At Kana by Coffee Mechanics, the millet jaggery latte is one such creation. Made with barista grade millet milk, it has a sweet, smooth and a nutty flavour. The drink is sweetened with jaggery and topped with an espresso shot. This one is guilt-free and tasty.

₹280 plus taxes. At HBR Layout