Chola Sheraton on Cathedral road reopens as Welcom Hotel

The iconic Chola Sheraton on Cathedral Road is now Welcom hotel. We get the first look of its revamped avatar

January 18, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

Ananyaa Desikan
Ananyaa Desikan
Welcom hotel

Welcom hotel | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

If you have lived in Chennai long enough, you must have encountered Chola Sheraton or My Fortune hotel in some way, shape or form. Today, this property which began in 1975, opens its doors as the WelcomHotel by ITC after a 360 revamp.

Durrants Bar lounge

Durrants Bar lounge | Photo Credit: Shiva Raj

Prepare to be enamoured by all things Madras as you walk through the entrance on ever-busy Cathedral Road. The hotel aims to incorporate facets of the city to invite younger guests. It also hopes to embellish its walls and menu with bits of the hotel’s own legacy. The change this time includes a modern twist on the cuisine and decor and incorporation of sustainability practices.“At its core, it is all about memories — old and new. For instance, we have left [a popular] Nataraja statue in the same spot it has been in since ‘75. We didn’t move it even during renovation. It is sentimental for all of us and our guests as well,” says Ila Prabhu, general manager.

Our first stop is the 93-seater WelcomCafe Marina in shades of blue.“Almost all the art one can find in here is made by local artists. The private dining area is known as the Mylapore,” adds Ila. Here the buffet and à la carte menu feature the Taste of Madras. “We enjoyed putting this menu together as there is something for all ages. It is a reimagination of the dishes the city has grown up eating,” says Mayank Kulshreshtha, area executive chef-southern region, ITC Hotels.

Rasam Ramen

Rasam Ramen | Photo Credit: Shiva Raj

We try the rasam ramen bowl that comes in kozhi (chicken) and pepper variants. The non-veg bowl comes with a tangle of idiyappam in place of noodles, succulent pieces of chicken and a shard of a vathal (fryum) made with black rice. As the hot rasam is poured into the bowl, the ingredients float up asking to be eaten. This is followed by a savoury bite of the buttery pepper lamb roast at the restaurant.

1975 cocktail

1975 cocktail | Photo Credit: Thamodaran B

We then make our way to the Durrants bar, a retro-looking space, named after Charles Durrant, Madras’s first wine merchant. “Each drink has a story behind it. For instance, 1975 is named after the year of opening of the hotel —a drink that is topped off with wine to honour Charles Durrant,” says Rohit Bhat, Food and Beverage manager. We give the Night Manager cocktail a try —a nod to all the night managers who are in need of a ‘pick-me-up’ to make it through their shifts. It is a version of espresso martini with deep and creamy flavours in a vodka-based drink. For those who are looking for good’ol coffee without the works, there is the Sunbeam cafe.

Mahjong Room

Mahjong Room | Photo Credit: Shiva Raj

Pan Fried noodles

Pan Fried noodles | Photo Credit: Shiva Raj

The hotel is also home to Mahjong Room, a Chinese restaurant featuring dishes from Hunan, Canton, and Sichuan provinces. We try the appetisers which include crispy corn kernels, fried mushrooms, fried chicken and classic American chopsuey with saucy pan-fried noodles.

Rooms at Welcom Hotel

Rooms at Welcom Hotel | Photo Credit: Shiva Raj

The hotel has 90 rooms in three variants along with its iconic Mandapam and Sagari banquet hall spaces which have also been redone.

The hotel management has focussed on making the property sustainable with energy-efficient air conditioning and heating systems. The landmark hotel which has served icons of Chennai like late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, superstar Rajinikanth and hosted the ‘83 cricket world cup winning team is open to guests again from January 18.

Welcom Hotel by ITC is at Cathedral Rd, Parthasarathypuram, Teynampet, Chennai - 600086

