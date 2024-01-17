GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chettinad-based home cook Vishalla Vairavan all set to host a pop-up in Bengaluru

For her upcoming pop-up, Chettinad-based home cook Vishalla Vairavan brings her traditional ingredients to whip up delicacies such as uppu kari and kavuni arisi payasam

January 17, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Nidhi Adlakha
Nidhi Adlakha
Dishes from a traditional Chettinad meal

Dishes from a traditional Chettinad meal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Always wanted to savour Chettinad cuisine but the region remains on your bucket list? This can change soon courtesy Chettinad Food Trails, an upcoming pop-up in the city. Vishalla Vairavan, 60, a home cook who hails from Rayavaram in Chettinad, will be Bengaluru later this month to curate a meal featuring some of the region’s popular dishes. These, she says, have been handpicked from her cookbook, One Hundred Secrets from the Chettiar Kitchen, that she launched in 2014.

Think sundakai (turkey berry) soup, maangai inipu pachadi (sweet mango chutney), pudalangai thuvatal (sautéed snake gourd), coconut rice, among others in the vegetarian thali (₹1,450). Popular for their meaty dishes, the non-vegetarian meal (₹1,950) features kozhi rasam (spicy chicken soup), uppu kari (mutton dry with red chillies), meen varuval, and chicken kuzhambu, served with drumstick sambar, tomato pepper rasam, and kavuni arisi payasam for dessert.

Vishalla Vairavan (right) conducting a cooking demonstration

Vishalla Vairavan (right) conducting a cooking demonstration | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Earlier, I used to curate digital photo books, and when my daughter-in-law moved abroad I decided to use the same format and put together a recipe book for her with a few of our traditional recipes,” says Vishalla, who went on to expand on it to create her cookbook. “I wanted to make the recipes easy, and simplify them for today’s times. It took me two years to perfect the measurements,” adds the cook who also specialises in South East Asian cuisine and hosts tourists at her home for culinary classes and demonstrations. 

For the upcoming pop-up organised in collaboration with Soul on a Plate, she will be bringing her trademark ingredients from Chettinad including a chilli powder mix used in everything from sambar to mutton curry that “tastes differently in each dish”, garlic pickle, yam and baby jackfruit, among others. “I also plan to make a fresh vegetable pickle at the venue,” says Vishalla, whose favourities from the menu include the avichamuttai masala, aadi kummayam, and kavuni arisi payasam

The a-la carte menu features dishes from the set meals alongside classics like cauliflower soup, karivepilai kuzhambu (curry leaf curry), mutton kola urundai, avicha muttai masala (steamed egg masala), eraal masala (prawn masala), and a range of traditional Chettinad payasams and pickles.  

From January 19 to 21 at Monsoon, The Park Bengaluru. For reservations, call  +91 81474 79687

