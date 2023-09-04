September 04, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Chetna Makan finds cooking big meals ‘very relaxing’. ‘It’s like having my own little party in the kitchen before the main party begins’, she writes in the introductory chapter of her latest book, Chetna’s Indian Feasts. The UK-based author known for her earlier books such as Chetna’s 30-minute Indian, Chetna’s Easy Baking, Chetna’s Healthy Indian: Vegetarian, among others — says the decision to theme her new book on feasts was due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns. “Feasts is something we needed after the lookdowns as people realised the need and importance of being with family and friends. I have always loved cooking, and Indians in general like to entertain and cook, so this topic came very naturally to me,” says the author who moved to the UK in 2004, and went on to appear in the Great British Bake Off a decade later. “It was my move to the UK that made me get into cooking more as I could not find any Indian food where I lived. That was the real start of my cooking journey and it made me learn how to make Indian food from the basics to all the feasts,” says the mother of two.

Chetna explains she started writing the book last spring, and “it took six months of writing and testing the recipes after which we shot images for the book and the long process of editing followed”. The book’s chapters are meticulously researched and planned. For instance, the first chapter ‘Friday Night Takeaway’ features home-cooked versions of popular Indian takeaway dishes in the UK — gobi 65, onion chickpea bhajis, prawn vindaloo, saag alu, double ka meetha, among others. The chapters on ‘Fast Feasts’ comprises quick and easy recipes such as moong dal salad and onion yogurt paneer, and ‘Feasts for Two’, with recipes of dishes like fish fry and biscoff cheesecake delight, come measured in small portions.

Taking us through the planning and sorting of chapters, Chetna says she starts with a theme and takes off from there. “The breakup of chapters comes next. In this book, I wanted to cover all occasions of feasts like picnic, Sunday brunch, Friday night takeaway, festive, quick feasts, and so on. Then I start thinking about the recipes that will be going into the chapters,” she says, adding how the next steps include cooking and testing recipes until she perfects them.

Her top picks from the book include sticky spicy chicken wings with tomato curry to be served with paratha and chocolate cardamom caramel cake for dessert.

Addressing how living in the UK has influenced her cooking style, Chetna says, “I like to use the vegetables that are grown locally so I use a lot of cauliflower, courgettes, beans, and peppers and less of bhindi and tori. I also use more basic spices to keep the ingredients list small without compromising on the flavour.”

Priced at ₹1,999 the book is available on amazon.in