Chefs from Grand Hyatt Kochi travel the State in a hunt for lesser known recipes

April 05, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Chef Latha K, head chef of the Kerala specialty restaurant, Malabar Cafe, at Grand Hyatt Kochi, has a bag full of stories from her adventures while travelling the length and breadth of the State looking for typical and traditional recipes. “I am in my mid-50s, I have picked up recipes from my grandmothers and know quite a few of the so-called traditional dishes. So we needed people who were much older, who could also remember recipes and ingredients,” says Latha of one of the challenges they faced.

When the hotel decided to embark on a search for lesser-known recipes of Kerala, they posted an announcement calling entries on Instagram a year back. After sifting through the entries, the team led by Chef Latha picked the unusual, little-known ones like lakottappam from Kozhikode, a dish folded like an envelope. Back in the day, post covers were called lakott.

Then there is a thakkali (tomato) avial, which uses tomato as the souring agent instead of tamarind or raw mango, koshi chuttath (chicken wrapped in the leaf of arrowroot plant and roasted on fire) made by the labourers in Idukki’s tea plantations, meen kanthari (bird’s eye chilli) pachamanga (raw mango) curry from Alappuzha… the team of chefs watched the dishes being cooked and sampled around 120 recipes from the 200-odd which were pitched, and finalised 14 dishes to be part of the Malabar Cafe’s a la carte menu.

While Latha had a passing acquaintance with some of the dishes, a few were a revelation. For instance, eenthu pidi made of powdered seeds of the queen sago palm, from Kozhikode, was one such. Typically pidi is made of rice balls made of powdered rice cooked in water and added to a gravy of either chicken or beef. “It tastes very different from ari pidi that is made in other parts of Kerala. Another was nellikka meen curry, a fish curry made using gooseberries… these were revelations to me because I hail from Kozhikode,” she says.

Latha travelled with executive sous chef Manav Nair and a team of four junior chefs over months, gathering and curating recipes to be incorporated into the menu. “It was a one-year project right from calling for recipes to incorporating them into the menu. The dishes are authentic, in keeping with the kind we serve in Malabar Cafe,” says Manav. The trip reinforced culinary facts about Kerala that they were aware of beforehand, “Even something as common as sambar has many versions as one travels across the State. If in one part we don’t use coconut, in other parts it is an important component,” he adds.

Recipe trail

The trip took place in three phases: the first covering Idukki and nearby areas, phase two saw the team head to Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and finally onwards to Thalasserry and Kozhikode. They were accompanied on the journey by Ebbin Jose, who creates food-based content. In almost all the places, they visited the homes of a few home cooks who had sent in their entries who then cooked for the team.

While the team sampled a large number of dishes, they could not include all of them in the menu. Those will remain cherished memories, “Or who knows? Inspiration?” Latha asks. Among those not included are chena thandu payar thoran [stem of elephant yam and green gram] and mackerel biryani, “because these are subject to availability!” she says.

Although they savoured the original, authentic flavours, Latha says the team has made minor tweaks to make the food visually appealing. “I have also adjusted the spice levels of some dishes and substituted ingredients with more flavourful alternatives, like shallots for onions for example. Standardisation is important and consistency is the key when you cook in a restaurant.”