Five years ago, chefs Hanisha Singh and Jamsheed Bhote launched Plats (French for plates) in the national capital. With a focus on serving dishes from across the world with European techniques, this was the couple’s first restaurant after serving as consultant chefs at EVOO Eatery & Pizzeria, Tres, Shibuya, and Le Cantine, among others.

As their venture turns five this October, the duo are bringing their bestsellers to a pop-up in Bengaluru, Plats Around the World. “Conversations around this event started around April,” says Hanisha, adding, “As the restaurant turns five, we wanted to celebrate the best of Plats with a menu that includes our favourites and top sellers through the years.”

These include pan-fried gnocchi with a smoked eggplant kashq, roasted butternut squash mille feuille, Korean fried shrimp stuffed chicken wing with gochuchang caramel, braised and pulled lamb crumbed steak, slow baked brandy dark chocolate and apricot cake, among others.

The menu at Plats showcases influences from France, Spain, Latin America, South East Asia and the Middle East. “With some old favourites and popular new additions, this pop-up menu is a balance of light and fresh small plates to more substantial mains, a tropical dessert and a boozy indulgent finish,” says Hanisha, who explains how the menu is an “amalgamation of dishes inspired by our travels and memories of some of the best meals with our family and friends”.

She adds, “Being flavour-forward is key for us, with no fuss plating and hearty portions, Plats has been a way to showcase what we like to eat and cook and share that with everyone. We wanted to bring exactly that to the Bangalore diners.”

Which is why choosing the ingredients is key. Working closely with Krishicress, they will be bringing locally-grown butternut squash from their farm and purple carrot pickles preserved from the Delhi winters.

“We’re making a roasted butternut squash mille feuille with sauce verdure, sweet potato crumb, chevre and purple carrot pickle as the main dishes for vegetarians. We wanted to celebrate a plate of different vegetables treated in unique ways,” says the chef, adding that fine slices of butternut squash are layered, roasted and compressed to make a steak.

“Herbs and greens will go into create the sauce, while sweet potato shreds fried crisp adds the textural element. We are incorporating some acid with the pickles to brighten the dish,” says Hanisha, adding that fresh black fungus from Shroomery will go into the grilled mushroom plate that comprises mushrooms chargrilled and served with zested, smoked bandel cheese from The Whole Hog in Kolkata.

Chef Hanisha’s favourites include prawn and calamari ala plancha, chargrilled mushroom, and the braised and pulled lamb steak. The latter, she says, was the most time-consuming dish to create. “Lamb shoulders are slow braised, cooled in their juices and then pulled. It is then set into steaks and chilled overnight. A layer of minted onions with a hint of chilli covers each steak, which is then crusted on one side and pan seared to finish. It is served with a velvety spiced jus,” explains Hanisha.

