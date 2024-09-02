Apples, grapes, and melons might be the highlight of the season, but this time around it is the tender coconut highlighting menus across the country. Chefs have taken the versatile coconut — used in everything from curries, batters, and desserts — and are using its flesh to give dishes a gourmet take. Think cloud-like puddings, seafood favourites, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

At KOKO — in Mumbai and Bengaluru — the classic carpaccio gets an inventive twist with a starter featuring finely sliced tender coconut. “The KOKO Signature Carpaccio was inspired by the desire to offer a vegan option that mirrored the taste and texture of the highly popular KOKO Hamachi Carpaccio with fish,” says Keenan Tham, co-founder of Pebble Street Hospitality, that runs Asian restaurants Foo and KOKO. The vegan version achieves its meaty-like texture by using tender coconut milk, and “pairs perfectly with the same spice elements that made the Hamachi Carpaccio a favourite — jalapenos and a special sauce”.

Chef Regi Mathews of popular Kerala restaurant chain Kappa Chakka Kandhari uses tender coconut water to prepare appam batter. “It is a unique concept I learnt from my mother who often used to use fresh tender coconut water for the batter instead of the more common toddy that is used for fermentation,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Indian cuisine aside, coconuts also find their way into Goan and Maharashtrian cuisine. In Goa, Chef Avinash Martins of Cavatina says the coconut is used in various forms in his mother cuisine, Goan. “But I go a step further and reimagine Goan food with my techniques.” In his dish Prawns Who Drank The Feni, the Chef has drawn from the popular Bengali prawn curry, daab chingri. “I’ve used tender coconut water as a medium to grind all the masalas with coconut. The thin coconut meat aka malai adds a creamy texture to the curry,” says Chef Avinash, adding how the prawns are flambéed in coconut feni.

A twist on the classic Goan dried seafood dish, kismur, O Pedro in Mumbai features the Tender Coconut KIS-MUR on its menu: a dish with a spicy coconut masala, curry leaves, and tamarind chilli glaze. Hussain Shahzad, executive chef, Hunger Inc. Hospitality (O Pedro, Bombay Canteen), explains how the traditional version is made with prawns or fish and coconut. “We wanted to create a vegetarian version and our adaptation uses tender coconut, which offers a texture similar to seafood. The tender coconut meat is tempura-fried and tossed in a dry masala of coconut, curry leaves, onions, and Goan garam masala, which is then dressed in a tamarind chilli glaze,” says Hussain, of the dish served in a coconut shell.

In your dessert

ADVERTISEMENT

While popular desserts with tender coconut include payasams and jellies, a few restaurants and star hotels have taken it up a notch by using the ingredient in multiple ways. At The Oberoi Bengaluru, for instance, the Coconut Influence (served at the Thai restaurant, Rim Naam) features a coconut mousse set in a chocolate shell, shaped like a slice of coconut.

Chef Anirban Dasgupta, executive chef, The Oberoi Bengaluru, says the dish launched a few months ago have been a hit among diners. Having said that, given the short shelf life of tender coconut, working with it poses a set of challenges too. “The production of these dishes is done on a day-to-day basis due to the short shelf life of the ingredient. For the pre-plated dessert we undertake production two days in advance based on our analysis of its demand.”

A dessert synonymous with coconut lovers has to be the fluffy white Cloud Pudding at Kappa Chakka Kandhari. “We launched in July 2018 with a tender coconut pudding on the menu, but by December we renamed it cloud pudding as several diners, especially children, nudged us to call it that given the dish’s cloud-like texture,” says Chef Regi of the dessert made using tender coconut, coconut milk, milk, sugar, chinagrass, and “lots of love”.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Chennai’s Pandan Club, the menu features a range of dishes with coconut milk, and tender coconut in cocktails. “Keeping coconuts fresh requires careful storage and regular inventory checks to prevent spoilage. This is also one of the reasons why we source our coconuts locally,” says co-founder Manoj Padmanaban. Their Blue Pea Flower Rice Cake is crafted with glutinous rice infused with blue pea flowers, topped with creamy coconut milk and a drizzle of gula melaka caramel.

Given tender coconut’s high moisture content, it needs to be controlled effectively, especially when making ice creams. “The trick is to follow a particular technique to control water molecules as much as possible to get a creamy texture. So techniques matter, and our ice cream’s base is made with coconut milk, and it is blended with tender coconut water and pulp processed in-house,” says Snehithi Jambulingam of Chennai-based artisanal ice cream cafe, Strictly Desserts, which features a tender coconut ice cream on its menu, and a tender coconut and mango cake. “The tender coconut mousse is made with the coconut malai, tender coconut water, and the mousse has chunks of malai in it for the bite,” says Snehithi, who sources the coconut from a local vendor at Anna Nagar, where her studio is based.

Pune-based dessert bar Kokoscoop — that also has branches in Bengaluru — draws from Thailand’s popular concept of serving ice cream in a coconut shell. Founder Dnyanada Divekar says, “We started the brand in 2017 after a holiday in Thailand. The ice cream is served in a freshly cut coconut shell, and the coconut meat aka malai is served alongside with toppings and a glass of coconut water.” Dnyanada says while the dessert is popular, tackling procurement costs that vary based on seasons, and even dealing with the waste is a challenge. “Which is why coconut shells at Kokoscoop are recycled to make cocopeat,” she concludes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.