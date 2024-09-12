Chef Prateek Sadhu takes the flavours of Naar on a culinary tour. Here’s what’s on the menu

Chef Prateek Sadhu calls himself an “accidental chef.”

Through his formative years, cooking was never in the scheme of things. He wanted to become a commercial pilot. After high school he planned to attend flying school. In the gap between the two, he joined the Institute of Hotel Management “for the fun of it.” He adds, “After three months in the kitchen — during the course — I knew this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

After noteworthy stints at restaurants of luxury hotels in India and the US, and a stellar role at Masque in Mumbai, Prateek upped and left the bustle of city life for the hills. A year and eight months later, in November 2023, Naar was born in the lap of the Himalayas, cocooned within a lush pine forest.

“This is the biggest leap of faith I have taken in life,” he says, with a sense of calm. Given his roots — he was born in Jammu and Kashmir — to start something in the mountains had been a dream for him. He initially did not have the courage, he confesses. “But life gives you few chances where you need to jump. We opened reservations for Naar in October, and had 300 enquiries from all over,” he says.

Naar, a 16-seater restaurant near village Darwa in Himachal Pradesh, highlights Himalayan culinary culture, featuring some ingredients foraged from within 50 kilometres of the restaurant. One of the dishes served, for example, is pine skewers. “Somebody from the team climbs up the pine tree and makes those skewers,” he says.

It takes commitment and time to travel to this destination restaurant. “But I have travelled the world and always give examples of some of the best restaurants where you travel to for hours,” he adds. While it has been a great ride, Prateek says his team and he are still learning a lot. “This is the first time we are running a restaurant like this in a geography like this.”

The Indian Himalayan belt includes Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Sikkim, and Assam among others. “The entire food culture of the Himalayas is based on different verticals. There is so much diversity in flavours and ingredients. We mapped out different pillars. One of the pillars is preservation. In Kashmir, we eat every part of the animal. You see this a lot in the mountain food culture primarily because of scarcity. On a related note, the other vertical is necessity. Lot of micro food cultures were born out of necessity as people didn’t have things to eat,” he explains.

As the restaurant turns one in a couple of months, Prateek wants to give people a sense of what they are doing there; a sense of flavours of Naar and the mountains. And with ‘Conosh and The Leela present Naar — Mountain Flavours From Peaks to Plates’ he is doing just that as he travels across India. He has just wrapped up Jaipur, and will now head to Delhi, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai.

Naar has six menus based on six seasons. For this culinary tour, he brings the best of Naar, featuring 10-12 courses. There is the askalu which has sesame salt and smoked cheese; makki tuij — chicken liver, mustard and chilli; sunderkala — lamb sausage, dried vegetables chutney, timru broth; dirty toast with Himachali trout; smoked pineapple and ragi cake with brown butter and ice cream. The trout, and lot of ingredients and grains like mushkbudij rice are being flown down from the hills.

“We are bringing lots of boxes and paying excess baggage,” he laughs, adding that there is a lot of planning and logistics underway with the menu being tweaked for every city. “At the end of the day it all boils down to the first bite the diners eat.”

Conosh and The Leela present Naar — Mountain Flavours From Peaks to Plates is at the Leela Palace in Delhi on September 13 and 14 (₹14,000 plus taxes), Leela Palace Bengaluru on September 20 and 21 (₹11,000 plus taxes), and Leela Palace Chennai on September 27 and 28 (₹7,999 plus taxes). For reservations log on to: www.theleela.com

