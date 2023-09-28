Chef Manjunath Mural discusses his food philosophy and love for Indian flavours

September 28, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

On Wednesday, chef Manjunath Mural delighted guests at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace with a gilawat-ki-kebab made with fava beans, spicy, grained mustard enhanced black cod with pickled caviar. This was followed by lobster in Kerala moilee sauce served with edamame and upma. In this special one-off dinner featuring chef Manjunath Mural, the four-time Michelin star (from 2016 to 2019) chef from Singapore, treated diners to stylishly plated modern Indian food. Traditional methods were followed to make the food with “English ingredients”.

Manjunath is the first Indian executive chef to win a Michelin star for an Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia. In Singapore, he was the executive Chef of Song of India (which he joined in 2006), a fine dining Indian restaurant that featured regional flavours from across India. Song of India shut during COVID. Recently, he opened Adda in Singapore, a high-end casual dining eatery, as he felt that fine dining would be a tough business module to sustain in a post-Covid world. Manjunath says, “However, my food philosophy remains the same. The seating and the interiors of the restaurant may have changed from fine-dining to casual but my menu lives up to my food philosophy.”

His philosophy is: “Making Indian food global, not by tweaking the methods but by introducing new elements to it. Everyone likes food to be tasty and Indian food is the motherhood of taste. I only add different elements to it to make it global. But deep down, it is our desi khana.”

He calls his culinary style ‘Asian-Indian gastronomy.’ He feels, “Even though Indian cuisine has depth of history, tradition, ingredients and techniques, it is still considered ‘niche’ and often restricted to the ‘family-restaurant’ in many parts of the world. So I started sharing my style of presenting Indian cuisine in a way that is relevant to diners across the world.” Mural aims to make haute Indian cuisine as accepted as French cuisine.

Manjunath was raised in Mumbai. Instead of following the family’s long list of doctors, he decided to get into hotel management but not to become a chef. He was keen on becoming a room service manager. He enrolled in a hotel management course at IHM Bangalore in 1993 and was sent to work in a Thai kitchen at Taj President for three months. This changed his plans and he decided to become a chef. After working for a couple of years at The Resort in Madh Island and Centaur in Mumbai, he landed in Singapore to work. His second stint of learning began there. “This is where I learned to cook seafood correctly. I had to cut down on the use of salt and spices. Consumption of salt by southeast Asians is not like that of Indians,” he adds.

After spending a considerable amount of time learning what locals appreciate in Singapore, “I started working on merging the two flavours — Indian and Southeast Asian. And that’s how I have Laksa Salmon on my menu.”

In his initial years at the Song of India, Manjunath experimented with a roulade. “I made a roulade with spinach and cottage cheese, asparagus with roghni sauce. I have to credit my mentor — celebrity chef Milind Sovani — with whom I worked briefly at the Juhu Centaur at the beginning of my career for a better understanding of the international palate. (Milind offered him a job at The Song of India, Singapore that he started). From there on, he went on to present dishes such as tandoori marinated salmon in sambal and fresh pomegranate, fish with lobster and mango-spiced caviar, and spiced chicken roulade stuffed with baby spinach in a laksa-infused sauce and so on. His dishes mostly feature caviar, foie gras and Thai spices and fruits like lychee and longan.

Chef Manjunath Mural now spearheads the Cali Chilli in California and Adda in Singapore.