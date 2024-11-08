ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Lakshmi Divya Harshini spotlights Kongunadu cuisine at this Bengaluru pop-up

Published - November 08, 2024 10:30 am IST

An ongoing pop-up in Bengaluru spotlights Kongu cuisine with dishes such as Kongu mutton biriyani and malli sadham

Nidhi Adlakha
Nidhi Adlakha

Dishes from the pop-up | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This week, Chef Lakshmi Divya Harshini is bringing the rich flavours from Kongunadu to Bengaluru to a pop-up in the city. The Le Cordon bleu London graduate who has helmed several culinary ventures such as Corner Kitchen, 10 Biryani Mandi and Sree Vidya meals room, and Kovai Alankar Vilas, takes pride in her culinary heritage. The Kongunadu region today, she explains, comprises the districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tirupur, Karur, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri and is bounded by Kerala in the West and Karnataka in the North. “The everyday foods of the people in this region reflect their surroundings: fresh vegetables, greens, poultry, diary and grains,” says Harshini.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Lakshmi Divya Harshini  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At the ongoing pop-up — hosted in collaboration with Soul on a Plate — diners can kickstart the meal with delicate ammini podi kozhikattai with gun powder, appam blinis with quail egg, mushroom pallipalayam in coin parotta, and Mettur kal meen varuval. “Kongu cuisine is full of flavour, and low on spices. Our ancestors were from the agricultural background, and we grew our own produce. Which is why we have several vegetarian dishes, and not just meat-heavy ones,” says Harshini.

 Kongu mutton biriyani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For mains, vegetarians can relish kari pazha kulambu with vendhaya idly and a fragrant malli sadham with coconut pachidi; and for the non-vegetarians there is naati kozhi kulambu with vendhaya idly, and a flavourful Kongu mutton biriyani with kathrikai pachidi. End the meal with karupatti halwa and elaneer payasam. The meal is paired with savoury cocktails such as neer moru malhar and pudina malhar.

₹3,000 plus tax. Until November 10 for dinner, and lunch (only on Saturday and Sunday). At Tijouri, Radisson Blu Atria

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US