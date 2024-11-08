Chef Lakshmi Divya Harshini spotlights Kongunadu cuisine at this Bengaluru pop-up

This week, Chef Lakshmi Divya Harshini is bringing the rich flavours from Kongunadu to Bengaluru to a pop-up in the city. The Le Cordon bleu London graduate who has helmed several culinary ventures such as Corner Kitchen, 10 Biryani Mandi and Sree Vidya meals room, and Kovai Alankar Vilas, takes pride in her culinary heritage. The Kongunadu region today, she explains, comprises the districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tirupur, Karur, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri and is bounded by Kerala in the West and Karnataka in the North. “The everyday foods of the people in this region reflect their surroundings: fresh vegetables, greens, poultry, diary and grains,” says Harshini.

At the ongoing pop-up — hosted in collaboration with Soul on a Plate — diners can kickstart the meal with delicate ammini podi kozhikattai with gun powder, appam blinis with quail egg, mushroom pallipalayam in coin parotta, and Mettur kal meen varuval. “Kongu cuisine is full of flavour, and low on spices. Our ancestors were from the agricultural background, and we grew our own produce. Which is why we have several vegetarian dishes, and not just meat-heavy ones,” says Harshini.

For mains, vegetarians can relish kari pazha kulambu with vendhaya idly and a fragrant malli sadham with coconut pachidi; and for the non-vegetarians there is naati kozhi kulambu with vendhaya idly, and a flavourful Kongu mutton biriyani with kathrikai pachidi. End the meal with karupatti halwa and elaneer payasam. The meal is paired with savoury cocktails such as neer moru malhar and pudina malhar.

₹3,000 plus tax. Until November 10 for dinner, and lunch (only on Saturday and Sunday). At Tijouri, Radisson Blu Atria