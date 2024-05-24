Chef Kavan Kuttappa of Naru Noodle Bar hosts a pop-up at SOKA in Bengaluru

SOKA has been on the culinary map of diners in Bengaluru for its innovative cocktails and menu. Their newest property is called Soka’s Sunday Rituals, where they invite one chef every fortnight to host a pop-up with their favourite dishes. The brief is to cook up something they like to eat, maybe on their day off. And Chef Kavan Kuttappa is taking over the kitchen at SOKA this Sunday, May 26.

Kuttappa is known for his sought-after restaurant in Bengaluru, Naru Noodle Bar and its beloved ramen bowls. For this pop-up though, he has curated a selection of Sandos – Japanese style sandwiches.

“When I was travelling in Japan, I saw these sandos everywhere... in convenience stores and gourmet restaurants. The egg sandos at the 7-Elevens are really nice. I realised they are a great hand-held snack,” he shares, with us, adding, “Almost a year ago we did a trial run for it at Naru, and we got very good feedback for it.” When the SOKA team invited him to come and take over the kitchen for the day, he decided that these sandos will pair well with the cocktail bar’s drinks.

The menu has three sandos to choose from, tamago, a truffled egg salad katsu sando; tori, which is a chicken leg katsu sando and ton, a pork loin katsu sando. “We serve them all with a cabbage slaw and a tonkatsu sauce,” Kuttappa explains. The special milk bread will be sourced from Maki Patisserie, also located in Indiranagar.

So head to SOKA for a Sando Sunday.

Sandos are priced at ₹500. May 26, 12.30 pm onwards. At SOKA Cocktail Bar, Indiranagar. For details, call 09353045053

