Chef Guram Baghdoshvili, who grew up on Bollywood films, brings Georgian flavours to Bengaluru

For chef Guram Baghdoshvili, the kitchen is not just a workplace but his destiny. Born and raised in Georgia, a country steeped in culinary tradition, he was by his grandmother’s side, absorbing the secrets of generations past. The warmth of the hearth, the enticing aromas, and the joy of creating something tasty shaped his world.

At 13, he found himself in a kitchen not by choice but by necessity. His father passed away, and Guram, the youngest of five siblings, had to work to keep his family afloat.

His culinary journey began in Georgia but blossomed abroad. After 16 years of honing his skills at home, Moscow beckoned for five years. Georgia called him back briefly, but he travelled across Portugal, Spain, Italy, France, and Belgium for the next two decades, exploring and mastering new flavours. He mastered European fine dining at the prestigious El Celler de Can Roca.

These 34 years were a whirlwind of kitchens and cultures. Guram became a star – from being a judge on the Australian cooking show, My Kitchen Rules, to gracing magazine covers. He was not just a chef anymore; he was a restaurateur. He even ventured into ownership with Vinotel and Restaurante Anona GEO.

Guram was in Bengaluru last month to present a 10-course dinner at The Leela Palace. The dinner showcased some of the finest Georgian dishes, such as pkhali (made of chopped and minced vegetables like beetroot, spinach, walnuts, and allums), sea bass kindzmari (sea bass fillet, coriander, and garlic), and shares (a decadent dessert with cinnamon, dates biscuits, walnut jam, and other things). The event was in association with Conosh, a Bengaluru-based online food platform.

India is a special place for Guram for two reasons: its rich flavours and its cinema. During the Cold War, with limited access to Western culture, Indian films filled the void for Soviet audiences. So, while working in Moscow, he was surrounded by people watching Hindi cinema and serials. He even name-drops Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand in his thick Russian accent.

Working alongside a chef who knew Goan cuisine in Portugal (Goa is a former Portuguese colony) also deepened his Indian connection.

“It’s fascinating how our upbringings shape our cooking. Growing up in the Soviet Union during a time obsessed with Indian cinema, that culture wasn’t exotic to me. It felt familiar, almost ingrained. Little did I know, this connection would come full circle later in life,” he says.

The chef finds Bengaluru a pleasant place. “The fauna and flora here are simply great—the flowery trees and plants, the bats in the trees. Also, the weather—it’s vegetables. I have been enjoying my stay,” he smiles.

Guram is impressed with the local restaurants, too. He lunched at Nagarjuna. “We enjoyed the authentic way we had to eat the food. No fork, no knife, no plates. We just used our hands on the banana leaf,” he chuckles. Biriyani and naan with butter chicken are his favourite Indian dishes.

Guram sees a surprising kinship between Georgian and Indian food. “We both use a touch of spice, a hint of heat, to wake up the flavours. The spice trade routes had India whispering secrets to the Caucasus, including Georgia. We use some common staple ingredients like coriander. Take a bite of Georgian food, and there might be a hint of something familiar,” he says. (Some of the dips in the dinner did remind us of chutneys.)

Guram is not content with simply recreating tradition. He wants to expand Georgia’s flavour profiles. He is a culinary remixer, taking classic dishes and putting them through a global spin. For example, he transformed thick Georgian stews (Lobio) into bite-sized croquettes inspired by Portuguese cuisine.

“You see, Georgia has a long history, and for a small country surrounded by powerful enemies, there wasn’t always time to get fancy with food. It was simple cooking – fire, meat, whatever else was on hand. But now, I’m taking that foundation and using my global experiences to push the boundaries and create a whole new space for Georgian cuisine,” he says.