Chef Daniel Sia brings Singaporean flavours to Chennai

Singapore Tourism Board in collaboration with The Soul Company hosts Singaporean food festival by chef Daniel Sia at The Leela Palace, Chennai

November 04, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

Ananyaa Desikan
The coconut club spread

Around the world, coconut plays a central role in various culinary traditions, offering its delectable flesh, refreshing water, and creamy milk to countless dishes. At The Coconut Club Pop-up in Chennai, hosted by The Soul Company and the Singapore Tourism Board, the spotlight shines on this versatile fruit. Chef Daniel Sia, managing partner of The Coconut Club in Singapore, has crafted an extensive menu that celebrates the diverse flavors and indigenous ingredients of Singapore. The festival is scheduled for November 3 and 4, starting at 7pm at China XO in The Leela Palace, Chennai.

The multi-course culinary journey begins with a selection of appetizers, featuring Kueh Pie Ti, a canapé-like dish comprising a crispy pastry tart shell filled with a mix of jicama (or Mexican turnip), cabbage, dried cuttlefish, shrimp, and lump swimmer crab. For vegetarians, there is the Bakwan Jagung, a deep-fried corn fritter served with a zesty tomato sambal.

The fruit course follows, with Fruit Rojak taking centre stage. It’s a medley of fruits bathed in a savory sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. For a heartwarming start to the meal, there’s Itek Tim, a salty vegetable duck soup with hints of sour plum and tomatoes.

Moving on to the main course, the star of the show is Coconut Club’s signature Nasi Lemak, featuring fragrant coconut rice, a crispy fried egg, roasted peanuts, fresh cucumber, and sambal sauce. Another signature from the restaurant is the Terung Asam Manis, a mouth-watering fried eggplant dish, served with The Coconut Club’s special sauce infused with aromatic herbs, palm sugar (gula melaka), and coconut milk. All the dishes in the main course are designed for sharing, making it a communal dining experience.

For dessert, guests will be treated to Apom Berkuah with Pisang Pengat, a delectable fermented rice pancake with coconut milk, blue pea flower, banana, and a drizzle of gula melaka sauce, served with a side of vanilla ice cream. An array of Kueh, a traditional pastry crafted from glutinous rice, will also be on offer. This selection includes Kueh Rose, Kueh Salat made with coconut milk and an egg custard, and Kueh Bingka, traditionally prepared with tapioca and coconut milk.

Chef Daniel Sia

Chef Daniel Sia

Daniel Sia, a seasoned Singaporean chef with more than 26 years of culinary experience, has been instrumental in bringing the rich flavors of Singapore to the forefront. Under his leadership, The Coconut Club earned the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award in 2021.

