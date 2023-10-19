Can AI cook your dinner? We make chilli paneer to find out

October 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

At The Hindu office where cooking is limited to the canteen, the studio where we film our interviews, is filled with the distinct aroma of a street-side Indian-Chinese restaurant. Ginger, garlic, shallots and chilli are being sauteed and the umami that comes from adding dark soy sauce to a hot wok wafts through, engulfing this air-conditioned room.

A smart cooking appliance that looks like a tall mixer jar is buzzing. It pings a sing-song tune as it prompts us to add paneer and salt. We only add roughly chopped vegetables (onions and capsicum), instructions for which appear on a touchscreen display. In the 15 minutes that it takes to finish cooking the dish, we fill time pretending to be busy while regularly peering into the jar to see whether it is done.

When the touchscreen counts down to zero, we add spring onions as garnish to a bowl of chilli paneer. Chef Gusteau from the film Ratatouille is perhaps right. Anyone can cook. Especially when assisted by a machine with in-built recipes that sometimes uses Artificial Intelligence (AI). All you need to do is tell the device what is in your fridge.

Pressing buttons

It all began with a jar, some wires and a machine that needed three plugs. Mahek Mody and Mohit Sharma, co-founders of Upliance.AI, created the first prototypes of DelishUp, the smart kitchen assistant, during the pandemic. Mahek, who had not cooked until the lockdown, says that he was tired of the limited kitty of recipes he was familiar with. “The idea was to hack cooking scientifically so as to ensure food that is both healthy and not boring,” he says.

The company, now based out of Bengaluru, had its founders get on several video calls to create the ultimate cooking robot in March 2021 to make a mushroom risotto. This recipe went through several iterations before they could get a consistent result over time. Initially, the jar would sometimes heat up more than required, causing some burning. These were subsequently fixed by analysing user data over 250 odd trials. “It helped us make smarter decisions over time and aided the consistency,” he says, adding that it was a lot of mushroom risottos to get through.

When they began manufacturing, the founders marked young couples who recently began living together as their target audience. “We found that many of them did not know that one needed to remove the stems from chillies and that the skin of ginger required peeling. Our touchscreen began providing step-by-step instructions on how to take the recipe forward without complicating it,” he says.

The machine which comes with a weighing scale also allows one to determine the exact quantity of each item to be added based on the portion size that can also be keyed in. This helps when food is to be made precisely without wasting much time. By following simple instructions, one can make momos, kheer, pasta, restaurant-style dal makhni and tangy ocean prawns if they would like.

If one wants to create recipes with whatever is available in the larder, an AI-based assistant that recognises voice and text can be used to whip up a meal with whatever is available in the fridge. During our trials, suggestions for an arrabiata pasta and chutney were among the few that ChatGPT threw up when we mentioned that we only had onions, garlic and tomatoes.

A rinse mode on the device helps clean the jar with drops of washing liquid. The blade inside the device that stirs, grinds and minces, is sharp and removable too for easy cleaning.

While the device is useful for those who have little knowledge about cooking, the process could be long and tedious for seasoned cooks. It also allows only for cooking a single recipe at a time — a deviation from the typical Indian household which has three burners on the gas stove cooking a gravy, a vegetable and some rice or roti.

A cooking robot might seem cold and distant because cooking tends to be attached to emotions. Mahek hence says that this product does not look to replace people in the kitchen. It is a smart cooking assistant that hopes to make life easier on a day when the calendar is full of meetings and all you have is 10 minutes to make some chilli paneer.

DelishUp costs ₹17,999. upliance.ai for details.