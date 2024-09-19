Burma Burma — an ode to the heartland of Myanmar

My family’s house help of 18 years, growing up in Kolkata, did not know her real name. She had no documents to confirm her identity. All she knew was that she hailed from Burma (the official name until 1989; now the Republic of the Union of Myanmar). My father christened her Marlene, and she adopted it as her name.

Marlene fled Myanmar in the mid-1960s with her husband and their two-year-old daughter. I remember my father telling me that she had very little to carry with her—only a few items of clothing and her mangalsutra. She recounted how she walked endless days until she reached West Bengal. Marlene passed away in 2002 at the age of 80, still in the dark about her real name.

People of Indian origin in Myanmar make up approximately 4% of the country’s population. However, due to the lack of a reliable census since 1989, this figure could be higher. In 2004, the Singhvi Committee estimated that Myanmar is home to around 2.9 million people of Indian descent. This includes 2.5 million People of Indian Origin (PIO), 2,000 Indian citizens, and 4,00,000 stateless individuals.

Burma Burma, the country’s first pan-India restaurant and tea room specialising in Burmese cuisine, was founded by childhood friends Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta. The restaurant, which completes a decade in business, draws inspiration from Ankit’s Burmese heritage. Influenced by his mother and her family, who were raised in Myanmar, Ankit developed a deep appreciation for the bold and vibrant flavours of Burmese cuisine, which are now at the heart of Burma Burma’s offerings.

“Growing up in Bombay, our household felt almost like a Burmese one. My mother and maternal family would constantly share stories from Burma, and we had remnants of that heritage everywhere — whether it was artefacts or my uncles wearing longyi, a traditional Burmese garment worn in Myanmar,” says Ankit.

The family also had ingredients that weren’t familiar to most people, like fermented tea leaves. Who eats tea, right? “Tea leaf salad is a staple in Burmese cuisine. I’d even take it to school in my tiffin, and my friends loved it — they’d keep asking for more. It puzzled me because I thought, why aren’t they getting this anywhere else? This made me realise there was something unique about the food and experiences I had at home that weren’t accessible outside,” says Ankit. Today, that same tea leaf salad has become a popular order among patrons at the restaurant. Light yet robust, tangy, and bursting with flavour, it perfectly captures the essence of Burmese cuisine.

The history of how his mother and her family arrived in India t is not lost on Ankit. “They (the Burmese nationals of Indian descent) were driven out by the government at the time. My folks moved to India in the ‘70s. All they left with is hope and the oral history of their food,” he says.

For context, in 1976, over 2,00,000 Indians left Myanmar, relocating to countries such as India, Thailand, Singapore, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and various Western nations. In response, the Government of India initiated a large-scale repatriation and integration effort that lasted until around 1987. As part of this effort, several ‘Burma Colonies’ were established in key states that absorbed much of this population. However, a retrospective analysis reveals that, aside from prominent colonies in New Delhi, Manipur, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, many of these settlements were overlooked in the broader framework of development.

Before officially launching, in 2010, Ankit and his team embarked on a journey through Myanmar, conducting taste tests that have since shaped the foundation of their culinary offerings. “When I first visited the country, I was struck by how raw and authentic the experience was. The flavours I grew up with at home and what I encountered in Burma felt like something I needed to capture and share,” Ankit recalls. His mission became clear: to bring Burmese cuisine, culture, and decor to India. Over 14 years later, that initial spark continues to drive the team, though it took four years of refining their concept, finding the right location, and establishing the company. “It’s been a full-fledged research journey. Along the way, we also had to upskill ourselves to stay true to Burma’s authentic offerings.”

While some flavours are similar to what Indian audiences are accustomed to, subtle tweaks were made to ensure the dishes appeal to a broader palate without compromising the essence of Burmese cuisine.

Since that first trip, the team has travelled from Kachin to the bustling streets of Yangon and the borderlands of Kokang. Their special menu, The Ten-Year Trail, available across all their outlets till September 30,still offers familiar flavours, drawing on a decade of discovery. The menu is available at their flagship location in Fort, Mumbai, and other locations across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

In the fast-paced cities, where food needs to be quick and accessible, the Highway Meal Parcel from Yangon — a hearty meal of steamed rice and curry, served with a salad and fresh herbs — is a popular choice. Salads are also a focal point, with dishes like Siman Thoke from the Prom tribe in the Shan region, made with chickpea tofu shreds and raw papaya, or the Steamed Rice Tofu Salad from Yangon. A dish inspired by the sustainable practices of Bago’s monasteries, Kho Poong with Pebok Chet, is a white pea and roselle curry served with a spicy fermented soybean relish and rice.

The beverage options on the 10-year celebration menu are playful, immensely refreshing, and complement the diverse cuisines from Burma’s various regions. The new drinks include Mont Let Saung, a traditional Burmese cooler from the town of Inle, made with palm jaggery, coconut milk, and toasted coconut shavings. Kan Lan Yay blends fresh sugarcane juice with raspberry purée, lime, and nori salt. Another standout is the hibiscus soda chin gin ley, which combines fresh ginger and black grass jelly. For those feeling adventurous, the durian float showcases Burma’s infamous durian fruit with a blend of durian banana milk, black grass jelly, and nata de coco. There is also something for the teetotaler , including artisanal teas, coolers, lemonades, bubble teas, or their selection of special teas brewed live at your table.

The anniversary menu also presents an array of sweet indulgences. Highlights include the Burmese milk tea cheesecake — infused with Burmese tea and topped with brown butter streusel, stewed roasted apple confit, and cinnamon ice cream finished with cinnamon caramel and a spiced tea tuile. The Burmese tropical fruit pavlova, with coconut chantilly, tropical fruit salsa, mango gel, ginger coconut ice cream, and mango passion caviar, offers a sumptuous treat. Lastly, the citrus tea leaf is a must-try — a tea leaf financier with lemon fermented tea foam, kaffir lime curd, honey chantilly, honey gel, almond streusel, and citrus mango ice cream.

This menu is truly an ode to the heartland of Myanmar — real, authentic work that took the team nearly six to seven months to bring to life. “Everything you see here isn’t from the mainland; it’s never been introduced before. I enjoy viewing food through a cultural lens, giving it so much more depth and meaning,” says Ankit.

Burma Burma’s anniversary menu will be available till September 30 across all outlets.