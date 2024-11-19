 />
Bunty Mahajan, known for designer cakes and celeb clients, brings Deliciae patisserie to Bengaluru

Ameeta Mahajan, popularly known as Bunty Mahajan, has designed cakes for celebrities such as the Ambani family, Amitabh Bachchan and Malaika Arora

Published - November 19, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Prachi Rathi
Fresh Mixed Berry Tres Leches (left) and the interiors of Deliciae in Bengaluru

Deliciae by Bunty Mahajan has arrived in Bengaluru. “After our research, we saw great potential here,” says the baker Ameeta Mahajan, popularly known as Bunty Mahajan, about Bengaluru. Deliciae offers premium cakes and desserts, and is known for using fresh, seasonal fruits.

Deliciae is tucked away just off the main road on 80 Feet Road in Indiranagar, giving it a cosy, slightly quieter atmosphere while still being accessible. Some of its signature desserts include the tiramisu, almond nougat, Lotus Biscoff cheesecake, and the decadent chocolate divine 

Her journey into baking

Fifty years ago, Mahajan began her journey from scratch. Starting as a home baker. Her mother encouraged to take courses to learn more. “Friends and family often requested cakes, even when I wasn’t taking orders. This is all before the internet. I experimented with different shapes, like a guitar cake that I replicated by analysing a real guitar.”

After she got married, her husband supported her passion for baking as she pursued a BA, all the while surrounded by recipe books. “There were few opportunities for girls to study abroad, but I attended short courses at Le Cordon Bleu in London and Paris,” she says. She spent three weeks training at the award-winning Bachman Patisserie in London under Chris Bachman, whose mentorship was a major inspiration. “I had always dreamed of opening a café, and about 20 years ago, I launched The Dessert Café in Mumbai, featuring plated desserts—it was one of a kind at the time.”  

Bunty Mahajan designed Akash and Shloka Ambani’s engagement cake

In 2011, Bunty launched her own designer wedding cake collection, one of the first in India to do so. “Twice a year we come up with a new collection. Each collection has a colour theme.”

Deliciae in Mumbai has a popular clientele, which includes celebrities and popular business tycoons. Bunty says Nita Ambani has been a loyal client for over a decade. “We presented cake designs to her personally, including Akash Ambani’s engagement cake, which was a six-tier custom Belgian chocolate cake.” Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Esha Deol, and Amrita Arora are also among their clientele.

Coming to Bengaluru

Mahajan is confident that her success in Mumbai will translate to Bengaluru. “I am sure it will work; it may take time, but people will eventually accept and love it,” she says. Alongside desserts and coffee, the café will soon offer a range of savoury options for a balanced menu.

Mahajan with one of her creations

Food delivery has expanded customer reach. “I envision a storefront like our Mumbai outlet, preparing fresh cakes on the spot for those willing to wait 10 to 15 minutes. We plan to implement this in Bengaluru, making every order, including Zomato and Swiggy, fresh on request,” she says. Finding the right location and engaging the right team was challenging. “We relocated some staff from Mumbai who understand my commitment to uncompromised quality.”

Mahajan, runs the show with her son, Suchit Mahajan. “I joined her in 2010. I handle the management side of things, product strategy, cake conceptualisation, and market research — bringing ideas and insights. She then brings these ideas to life, focusing on the creation and quality of each product,” says Suchit.

₹1,600 for two. At 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar. For more details, call 9000810094

