January 19, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Puducherry and Auroville might be known for their idyllic beaches, the stunning Matrimandir, and bistros, but the one stop on perhaps every traveller’s itinerary is Bread and Chocolate. Located in Auroville, en route Puducherry, the café — open until 5 pm — has been synonymous with flaky almond croissants, sourdough toasts, and a range of breakfast bowls and smoothies.

In 2022, founders Daniel Trulson and Fabien Bontems launched a 90-seater rooftop café on Puducherry’s Rue De La Marine with brunch and lunch options such as organic, sourdough pizzas made with fresh buffalo mozarella from cheese makers in Auroville, gluten-free Mexican bowls, sandwiches, and more.

Now, the duo is all set to kickstart their dinner menu created in collaboration with Chef Anandita Kamani, co-founder of The Danda Food project, a pop-up dinner series.

“Our location in Auroville closes at 5pm, the customer base here doesn’t usually step out for dinner,” explains Daniel, who says the Puducherry café was opened “to meet the very high demand. The Pondicherry customer, be it tourist or local, is keen to go out to dinner and it seemed natural for us to develop a dinner menu. We started with salads and sourdough pizza, and are now launching over 15 new dishes.” Visitors can look forward to chicken tart with bacon and prunes; a potato, bean, and egg salad; fish croquettes with an orange and fennel salad; vegan mushroom bourguignon; chicken in red wine sauce that happens to be one of Anandita’s favourites from the new menu.

“There were three things I was particular about when I started creating the new menu,” explains the Mumbai-based chef, “It had to be inclusive of all diets: vegetarian, pescetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, etc; the dishes had to champion new proteins such as shellfish; and the menu had to maintain the café’s ingredient-forward, seasonal approach to dishes.”

Which is why you will see “bold, indulgent” flavours such as parsley cashew cream, cacao butter roasted vegetables, vodka-cured snapper tartine, a pan-seared gnocchi with spinach, to name a few. Putting the menu together took two to three months, adds Anandita, who travelled to Puducherry to run trials and develop recipes with the team. “I wanted to keep in mind what Bread and Chocolate is all about, and I did not want to tamper with their dishes too much. I have created new dishes by incorporating their slow food philosophy,” adds Anandita.

As for Fabien, his top picks from the new menu are the vegan mushroom bourguignon with cauliflower mash that “could satisfy a vegan, a vegetarian and a non-vegetarian alike”, and the snapper with a Burmese tomato salad that “packs a punch”.

The dinner menu launches on January 25. At Bread and Chocolate, Rue De La Marine.