Bored of just getting drinks with your friends every week in the same old neighbourhood bar? Add some competitive trivia to the mix. A pub quiz is a great way to socialise, get a couple of beers and also test your knowledge. Bengaluru has a thriving community of quizzers. “The culture of pub quizzes in Bengaluru has been going on for a few decades. One of the first regular weekly ones was hosted by Mark Rego in Opus in the mid-2000s,” says Varun Rajiv, quizmaster and a member of the Karnataka Quiz Association (KQA), which has been going strong since 1983.

Want to test your trivia skills? Here are some bars and restaurants in Bengaluru that frequently host pub quizzes:

Vapour Pub and Brewery

Vapour’s famous Cluesday quizzes have been happening since 2013. They recently hosted their 464th edition! “After the Opus quizzes stopped, we all felt there was a gap,” says Sridhar Vedantham, who organises the event. “We started hosting the quizzes at Vapour then. Initially only close friends and family used to come, but now we have a strong community.” Every week there is a new quizmaster and the aim is for guests to enjoy themselves, so the questions are fun and beginner friendly.

Entry free. Every Tuesday at 9.30 pm. Up to four members per team. At Indiranagar. For more details call 7892500453

21st Amendment Gastrobar

Himadri Banerjee hosts a pub quiz every Wednesday at 21st Amendment Gastrobar in Indiranagar. “Most of my quizzes are general knowledge or pop culture quizzes. And occasionally, we do themed ones, such as food, or sports. Our meme quizzes are very popular,” says Himadri, who has also hosted all-women quizzes. Himadri is the co-founder of Four Edge Quizzing, and also hosts quizzes in Social outlets and Now Boarding Cafés in the city.

Entry is free. Up to six people per team. At Indiranagar. For more details, call 7259514340

K-OS TheGameBar

Sanket Mandal, who runs the quizzing company Calm Your Wits, regularly hosts quizzes at K-OS The GameBar in Koramangala. His quiz topics include movies, sports, cinema and general knowledge. “I think Bengaluru has the best quizzing culture in the country,” says Sanket, who has been a quizzer since his school days. His style is not the regular trivia night questions, rather he asks long form questions, where clues are peppered in within the questions so you can arrive at the answers. He has noticed that guests like his style and has many repeat quizzers. Sanket also hosts quizzes at other venues across the country.

The entry fee is ₹150 per head. Up to four people per team. At Koramangala. For more details and dates, call 9972104540

Sly Granny

Ananya Sitharaman hosts the trivia nights at Sly Granny, which happen every fortnight. The trivia nights are usually themed around a TV show or movie, such as Modern Family or Schitt’s Creek. “We get participants of all age ranges, from college students to quizzing veterans. We get die-hard binge watchers so it gets quite competitive, and we almost always have tiebreakers. We are looking to do movies and memes based quizzes in the future too,” she tells us.

The registration fee is ₹99 per head. At Indiranagar. For more details and dates, call 884498120

Chapter6

KQA hosts their fortnightly pub quizzes at Chapter 6 in Koramangala, which used to be known as Drunklings. The KQA is a community of quizzers, and their quizzes used to happen at The Courtyard. “But after the pandemic we moved to Drunklings. We have different quizmasters sign up for it every week. It is also a feeder event for new quizmasters,” Varun tells us. At this quiz, you can meet a mix of serious quizzers and also newbies.

₹200 per team. Every fortnight. At Koramangala. For more details, call 8123811779

Moxy Bengaluru Airport

Tilak Gaurang Shah is the founder of Ace of Pubs, a group that organises pub quizzes across the country. At Moxy, they host Tuesday Trivia nights every week. “Each quiz has a different theme to keep things exciting, covering topics like pop culture, movies, music, history, sports, and even quirky Bengaluru-specific themes. We keep it fresh each week, so there’s always something new to look forward to,” he tells us. The winning team gets Sunday Brunch vouchers for the hotel.

Entry free. Every Tuesday, 7 pm. At Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud, Jala Hobli. For more details, call 45334000

