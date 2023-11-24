HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Royal Bohri repast at ITC Kohenur

A food festival at ITC Kohenur that celebrates a Bohri Shahi Dawaat

November 24, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
Bohri Gosht Biryani with Prunes and baby potato

Bohri Gosht Biryani with Prunes and baby potato

A Russian cutlet in Bohri cuisine? The cutlet has nothing Russian about it and is in fact quite distinct from the actual Russian cutlet. The Bohri version is actually a resha (stringy) cutlet that colloquially became the ‘Russian’ cutlet over the years. This was how chef Shivneet Pohoja, Executive chef at ITC Kohenur began to explain the menu for the ongoing Bohri Shahi Dawaat food fest at Dum Pukht Begum in ITC Kohenur. 

Bohri Shahi Dawaat showcased popular Bohri dishes whose flavours are an outcome of simple easily available ingredients. The a la carte menu may seem small but everything listed in it is worth a try. The dishes on the list that made my heart skip a beat are keema paratha and the Russian cutlet.

Russian cutlet

Russian cutlet

The crisp semiys-crusted cutlet is a treat on the palate . The patty inside is soft without being mushy or squishy. Served with a selection of dips like green, red and sweet, the cutlet honestly doesn’t need anything to elevate its flavours; it is a treat in itself. The keema paratha that came next looks like a roti fed with keema; it is bursting at its seams with the keema stuffing. Every bite of this is a delight, but I had just a small portion to be able to sample the other dishes that were to follow. 

Bohri food is simple and flavourful. It is not too spicy or topped with a touch of garam masala. The only spicy dish that seemed to have used quite a few Indian standard masalas was the Subz Jalfrezi, made with assorted vegetables cooked in gravy with mild spices. I prefered to have the palak-methi ki sabji, cooked in the most simple way to bring out the magic of the combined flavours of the two greens.

The non vegetarian dishes include two chicken curries- Murg Jangbahari, Murg Hara Dhania and Bohra Dabba Gosht. I enjoyed the Murg Hara Dhaniya, a chicken dish with fresh green coriander paste. The dabba gosht is a very traditional dish with a continental touch. tender and juicy boneless chunks of lamb soaked in white sauce and then popped in an oven. Goes well with any bread. 

Then came the Bohri biryanis Murg Zam Zam, Gosht Bohri Biryani and Masaledar subz dum biryani. The Gosht Bohri Biryani is cooked like Hyderabad’s kacche gosht ki biryani but the Bohri version has prunes and potato, leaving a a sweetish after taste. 

The Bohri Shahi Dawaat at ITC Kohenur is on till November 26 (lunch and dinner).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.