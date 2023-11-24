November 24, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

A Russian cutlet in Bohri cuisine? The cutlet has nothing Russian about it and is in fact quite distinct from the actual Russian cutlet. The Bohri version is actually a resha (stringy) cutlet that colloquially became the ‘Russian’ cutlet over the years. This was how chef Shivneet Pohoja, Executive chef at ITC Kohenur began to explain the menu for the ongoing Bohri Shahi Dawaat food fest at Dum Pukht Begum in ITC Kohenur.

Bohri Shahi Dawaat showcased popular Bohri dishes whose flavours are an outcome of simple easily available ingredients. The a la carte menu may seem small but everything listed in it is worth a try. The dishes on the list that made my heart skip a beat are keema paratha and the Russian cutlet.

The crisp semiys-crusted cutlet is a treat on the palate . The patty inside is soft without being mushy or squishy. Served with a selection of dips like green, red and sweet, the cutlet honestly doesn’t need anything to elevate its flavours; it is a treat in itself. The keema paratha that came next looks like a roti fed with keema; it is bursting at its seams with the keema stuffing. Every bite of this is a delight, but I had just a small portion to be able to sample the other dishes that were to follow.

Bohri food is simple and flavourful. It is not too spicy or topped with a touch of garam masala. The only spicy dish that seemed to have used quite a few Indian standard masalas was the Subz Jalfrezi, made with assorted vegetables cooked in gravy with mild spices. I prefered to have the palak-methi ki sabji, cooked in the most simple way to bring out the magic of the combined flavours of the two greens.

The non vegetarian dishes include two chicken curries- Murg Jangbahari, Murg Hara Dhania and Bohra Dabba Gosht. I enjoyed the Murg Hara Dhaniya, a chicken dish with fresh green coriander paste. The dabba gosht is a very traditional dish with a continental touch. tender and juicy boneless chunks of lamb soaked in white sauce and then popped in an oven. Goes well with any bread.

Then came the Bohri biryanis Murg Zam Zam, Gosht Bohri Biryani and Masaledar subz dum biryani. The Gosht Bohri Biryani is cooked like Hyderabad’s kacche gosht ki biryani but the Bohri version has prunes and potato, leaving a a sweetish after taste.

The Bohri Shahi Dawaat at ITC Kohenur is on till November 26 (lunch and dinner).