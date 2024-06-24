You can have have your chocolate and drink it too. Beer Bonbons by Bira 91 Taproom and Colocal Chocolates have come out with limited-edition beer bonbons for the NCR audience.

The unique collaboration is an attempt to showcase the versatility of Bira 91’s Malabar Stout, by combining it with Colocal Chocolates that are made with single-origin cacao from Idukki in Kerala. The two brands by combining their expertise want to create an unforgettable experience at Bira 91 Taprooms. To make the two pair well, i.e., the body of Bira 91 Malabar Stout, which is nutty and earthy with notes of coffee, the roasting profile of the cacao beans is kept at medium variations. These beer-infused bonbons are a mix of slightly dark chocolate shells and a gooey beer-filled center that is made with 60% cacao.

Colocal Chocolates was founded in October 2020 by Sheetal Saxena and Nishant Sinha. They claim to be India’s first live chocolate factory, located in Delhi’s Dhan Mill compound. This artisanal brand works with the bean-to-bar chocolate philosophy, using only Indian cacao beans and cane sugar.

Rahul Singh, Senior Vice President - Pubs Vertical at Bira 91, said “The idea behind these bonbons was to create something unique with a brand that is made in India. We like to innovate and come up with something new and exciting for our patrons. This collaboration exemplifies the versatility of beers and highlights the potential to inspire future innovations.”

The beer bonbons are available for purchase till stock lasts at Bira 91 Taproom locations in DLF Avenue, Saket, and DLF Cyberhub, Gurgaon.

Anshi Saxena, Co-Founder of Colocal Chocolates, said, “Being a homegrown craft chocolate brand, Colocal loved collaborating with another homegrown brand. The process of experimenting with a new ingredient is always insightful. Liquor-infused bonbons aren’t uncommon. Craft chocolate bonbons made by Colocal infusing Bira 91 Malabar Stout promises a delightful surprise. We had the Bira 91 team over at our chocolate factory at Colocal Dhan Mill to make the bonbons from scratch and it was a great learning experience for both teams.”

