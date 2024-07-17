Bengaluru’s ZLB23 speakeasy clinches a spot in the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list has been released and Hong Kong’s Bar Leone takes the number one spot. Bengaluru’s ZLB23, located inside The Leela Palace Bengaluru, is part of the list coming in at number 40. This is the only Indian bar in the top 50 list. Last week the 51-100 extended list was released and four bars from India had made the cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners were announced in a special ceremony hosted in Hong Kong. ZLB23 is a speakeasy that serves prohibition-style cocktails such as Kyoto Sunrise, Monkey Gland, Sazerac and a Japanese Old Fashioned, made with Tenjaku whiskey. The bar also has an impressive collection of Japanese whiskies such as Hibiki, Akashi Red Blended and Komagatake. The exclusive bar has a secret entrance within the hotel, which poses a fun challenge for guests. The decor and menu is Kyoto-esque. The chic venue hosts live jazz gigs and international bar takeovers regularly. ZLB also won the prestigious title of the Best Bar in India, at the event.

At the ceremony, a special award was given to bartender Yangdup Lama, the co-owner of New Delhi’s Sidecar. Yangdup was crowned the Roku Industry Icon 2024. His bar Sidecar came in at number 84 on the extended list.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the list this year, Singapore has the most number of bars with 11 entries. Jigger and Pony, popular for drinks such as Velvet Negroni, is on number 3. Barc from Nepal is a new entry on the list this year at number 39. This is the first time in 50 years that a new entrant on the list has taken the first spot. Bar Leone serves cocktails Yuzu Gimlet, Olive Oil Sour and West Side Smash, which embody the Italian ethos of ‘cocktail popolari’ or ‘cocktails for the people’.

Here is the complete list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024

1. Bar Leone (Hong Kong)

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Zest (Seoul)

3. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

4. Coa (Hong Kong)

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo)

6. Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore)

7. BKK Social Club (Bangkok)

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Penrose (Kuala Lumpur)

9. Argo (Hong Kong)

10. The Aubrey (Hong Kong)

11. Virtù (Tokyo)

12. The Cocktail Club (Jakarta)

13. Vesper (Bangkok)

14. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou)

15. Sago House (Singapore)

16. Night Hawk (Singapore)

17. Darkside (Hong Kong)

18. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (Bangkok)

19. The Savory Project (Hong Kong)

20. Bar Cham (Seoul)

21. Bar Us (Bangkok)

22. The St. Regis Bar (Macao)

23. The SG Club (Tokyo)

24. Penicillin (Hong Kong)

25. Offtrack (Singapore)

26. Quinary (Hong Kong)

27. Pantja (Jakarta)

28. Craftroom (Osaka)

29. Smoke & Bitters (Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka)

30. Vender (Taichung, Taiwan)

31. Native (Singapore)

32. Origin Bar (Singapore)

33. The Curator (Manila)

34. The Bellwood (Tokyo)

35. Analogue Initiative (Singapore)

36. Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur)

37. Bar Mood (Taipei)

38. Employees Only (Singapore)

39. Barc (Kathmandu)

40. ZLB23 (Bengaluru, India)

41. Reka (Kuala Lumpur)

42. Fura (Singapore)

43. CMYK (Changsha, China)

44. The Public House (Taipei)

45. Mostly Harmless (Hong Kong)

46. Alice (Seoul)

47. The Halflington (Hanoi)

48. Le Chamber (Seoul)

49. Atlas (Singapore)

50. Pine & Co (Seoul)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.