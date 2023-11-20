HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The two-day Food Nerd Festival blends culinary expertise and business

Goya Media x Edible Issues’ Food Nerd Festival in Bengaluru promises an exciting line-up of chefs, brand experts, and more

November 20, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Nidhi Adlakha
Nidhi Adlakha
Attendees at the Food Nerd Party 2022

Attendees at the Food Nerd Party 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru’s food circuit has always been much-talked about, more so over the last couple of years given the many new formats the city’s entrepreneurs have been experimenting with. Think specially curated tasting menus, farm-to-plate experiences, and the many pop-ups hosted almost every weekend. The latter has brought chefs from across the country to Bengaluru and showcased their culinary magic to the city that is always open to try new experiences. 

A culmination of all this has now led to The Food Nerd Festival that will bring together everyone from chefs and small business owners to food photographers, authors, among others. All set to be held this weekend, the organisers — food media house, Goya Media, and food/design collective, Edible Issues — say the event has “been a dream to host”. “We have been dreaming of doing a version of this festival for a long time,” says Anisha Oommen, co-founder and director of Goya Media, “In 2021, we came together to throw the first Food Nerd Party, our annual Christmas party, to say thank you to all the people we’ve worked with through the year. 2022 was bigger, more exciting, and the party became a space where knowledge sharing happened organically, and plans for collaborations and future projects were made. So this year, we decided to create a space dedicated to this magic unfolding,” she says of the festival happening this weekend. 

(L-R) Elizabeth Yorke and Anusha Murthy of Edible Issues, Anisha Rachel Oommen, and Aysha Tanya of Goya Media

(L-R) Elizabeth Yorke and Anusha Murthy of Edible Issues, Anisha Rachel Oommen, and Aysha Tanya of Goya Media | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anisha explains how Goya works extensively with small businesses in the food and alco-bev space, and “the questions they ask us is what this festival has been built on”. “For instance, how do we get our first 1,000 customers; how do we build storytelling into our brand; how can we scale or is it better to stay boutique? For the Food Nerd Festival, we reached out to people who are experts on these very subjects, and we wanted to create a platform where the community could have access to them.” Comprising workshops, discussions, a market, among other features, the event will bring together the likes of Chef Thomas Zacharias (of Locavore), Kainaz Messman of Theobroma, pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra (Le 15 Patisserie), Matt Chitharanjan, the co-founder of Blue Tokai, Anirudh and Anvesh of Brik Oven, among others in the culinary world. Food aside, personalities such as illustrator Alicia Souza, Diaspora Co’s Sana Javeri Kadri, PR consultant Radhika Misra, etc. will discuss topics linked to brand building.

Attendees at the Food Nerd Party 2022

Attendees at the Food Nerd Party 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We have an interesting lineup of different food businesses,” explains  Anusha Murthy of Edible Issues, that she founded with Elizabeth Yorke. Chennai’s popular cheese brand Käse is collaborating with Bengaluru-based bakery Loafer & Co, Malgudi Mylari Mane will host their first-ever pop-up in the city, Coimbatore’s chocolate brand Soklet will retail their patisserie range, among others. “For the Food Nerd After Hours (the after-party), we’re headlining a collaboration with Pooja Dhingra and Vinesh Johny from Lavonne for the very first time in the city,” she says of the party where you can expect a hot chocolate bar, and cocktails by Godawan, Tanqueray London Dry and Talsiker.

A dish served at the Food Nerd Party 2022

A dish served at the Food Nerd Party 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Another highlight at the two-day festival is Food Nerd Labs that will feature four hands-on workshops themed on ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat’. “The culinary workshops are exciting as well for those who want to improve their culinary creativity and skills. The four sessions have exciting topics from cheese and chocolate pairing to kombucha to meat curing and chili tasting,” says Anusha. 

On November 24 and 25 at Courtyard & Conservatory, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru. Details on foodnerdfestival.com

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / bengaluru / food and dining (general) / slow-food / fast-food / organic foods / lifestyle and leisure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.