Early this year I noticed long queues stretching along my street every evening. The otherwise quiet lane in Koramangala was suddenly abuzz with college students in baggy jeans and chunky sneakers. The reason – a new Korean fast food kiosk called Corn Dawg. Dishing out Korean corn dogs, or Gamja hotdogs, this joint had caught the attention of diners online who were flocking to it from across the neighbourhood. This snack is a panko-crusted and batter-fried sausage on a stick. I didn’t know about corn dogs a couple of years ago, and now here it was, literally at my doorstep.

And it is not just these cheesy dogs, everything Korean is burgeoning in popularity. K-pop stars have enthusiastic fan followings. And thanks to Korean dramas, the food culture of the South-East Asian country is something that Indians treat with curiosity and interest.

“I got into K-dramas in 2022. I often see the characters heading out after work to grab Korean bbq on skewers, or go on a date to a street food cart. Now whenever I see a Korean restaurant, I even feel like going and trying it,” says Ananya Bejoy, a college student. Open any delivery app, and you’ll see Korean burgers, fried chicken, bingsu (a shaved ice dessert), hotteok (pancakes) and kimbabs (the Korean version of sushi rolls). From gourmet restaurants to street food carts, everyone is on the trend.

Homiga is a Korean barbeque restaurant that launched five months ago in Forum Rex Walk on Brigade Road. Minseong Seok, the co-founder who is from Seoul, has spent more than a decade in India. After the success of his other brand Daily Sushi, Minseong opened Homiga.

“We do feel that the popularity and interest in Korean cuisine has increased significantly compared to the past. We especially feel that the global interest in many cultural and artistic exports, such as Korean dramas and K-pop music, is extending to an interest in food culture too,” he says. He adds, “Korean cuisine was not easily accessible overseas for various reasons, including ingredient sourcing and complex cooking methods. However, more diverse Korean ingredients are being imported and distributed recently, so we believe that more diverse Korean dishes can be introduced to Indian consumers in the future.” Their most popular menu items are samgyeopsal (pork belly barbecue) and dak gui (chicken barbecue). Sundubu jjigae (soft tofu stew), nakjibokkum (spicy stir-fried baby octopus), and tteokbokki, a popular snack, are also popular menu items.

Of course insiders know that Korean cuisine itself is not new to Bengaluru. The city had a few well- kept secrets: Hae Kum Gang on Castle Street has been around since 2004. In these two decades of service, they have seen a lot of changes. Manager Nirmal Tamag says earlier their clientele was only 15% local Indians, and the rest were expats. But nowadays it is a healthy mix of both. “Now when people come they know a lot of dishes already. Earlier many people were so unfamiliar with the cuisine they would walk out. On the other hand, earlier we were one of the only Korean restaurants in town. Now people have many other options too,” he says.

Noted chef Gautam Krishnankutty who used to run famous restaurants like The Smoke Co, and Thulp, likes to incorporate Korean ingredients into his dishes that he offers in his pop ups. When he makes char siu pork, he marinates the meat in gochujang. The fermented chilli paste adds a layer of funk to the dish.

“I also make a lot of sauces and pastes in which I like to add Korean ingredients,” he explains. However he also feels that diners are still only dipping their toes in the cuisine, and there is still a long way to go before we dive into the intricacies. He says, “I still see people only ordering the popular or familiar dishes when they visit restaurants. Everyone and their uncle was making kimchi during the pandemic. Traditional Korean food is heavy on fermented things, dried fish and even things like cold noodles, which may yet be alien to the average diner in Bengaluru.”

Minseong agrees. He tells us, “Personally, my favourite menu item is dwaeji gomtang. Dwaeji gomtang is one of the most authentically Korean dishes, where pork is simmered for a long time until tender, and the broth extracted from the meat is enjoyed with rice. The culture of eating rice in hot broth, rather than noodles, is very familiar to Koreans but might be somewhat unfamiliar to foreigners.”

So while it may not become the new Indo-Chinese food of the country, it is fascinating to see where the trend goes next. When a cuisine gets popular, we Indians love to play with it and give it our own twist. Butter chicken pizzas and tandoori momos, for instance. So what’s next for the K-wave in India? Kimchi parathas, anyone?