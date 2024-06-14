Last year was all about fruits in cocktails, and if 2024 trends are anything to go by, experts predict hyper-seasonal cocktails, and minimalist drinks ruling menus. This season, it is all about the coconut and if you are looking at making your cocktails a bit hydrating, bartenders have you covered. At Aqua, The Park Bengaluru, new launches this season include Al-Diablo (with Byadgi chilli infused gin, tempered tamarind pulp, tender coconut water) and the tender coconut water wash. “These drinks have been popular this summer,” says Kiron Kumar, Director - Operations at The Park, Bengaluru, adding, “We are also working on recipes with tender coconut water for the native/foraged section and even in the zero-alcohol drinks section.”

At New Delhi’s Sidecar — that won India’s best bar title by 30 Best Bars India earlier this year — tender coconut features in the Coco Curry Hi Ball (curry leaves infused gin with tender coconut water, lime acid) and a version of their clarified pina colada. “A twist on the all-time classic with fresh tender coconut water is completely next level,” says mixologist Yangdup Lama who owns Sidecar.

Launched two years ago, the drinks do not feature on their regular menu but appear on “seasonal menus and on guest requests”. “Earlier, people were skeptical about coconuts in their drink. But if you do it right, it works well and coconut water works well as is instead of the fruit. In the Coco Curry Hi Ball, it blends perfectly with the curry leaves and its acceptance is much better,” says Yangdup who plans on spotlighting the ingredient in upcoming cocktail menus. “It is one of the most sought-after ingredients for its hydrating properties, and also how it lends to the styling of cocktails. It is clear water that also helps bring in the flavour and character of drinks.”

This March, Chennai’s Pandan Club’s first cocktail menu, Shortest Route, featured Serangoon Smith (with a gin base, coconut, and a blend of spices and citrus). “It is inspired by the vibrant streets of Singapore and the cultural richness of Chennai. We have also launched a zero ABV Coconut Toddy using fresh coconut water, capturing the essence of traditional toddy without the alcohol,” adds Manoj.

And it is not just cocktails. Two years ago, Beachville Coffee Roasters, Chennai, launched Nutcase, a drink combining coconut water with a rich nitro cold brew. Founder Divya Jayashankar says the drink is popular during summers, especially during the months of April and May when “coconuts are at their sweetest”. “During this window, we source coconuts from local vendors. Outside of this period, we use bottled coconut water,” she says.

The summer menu at Bengaluru’s Maverick & Farmer’s this year features four new drinks — Classic, Melonnaire, Floral and Fizzicality — that blend tender coconut with cold brews. Ashish D’abreo, coffee roaster and co-founder, Maverick & Farmer, says this is the second season of their coconut and cold brew mixes. “Last year, we did it for three months and it was successful, so we had to do a little bit of R&D in terms of how to blend, the flavours that work together, at what temperatures do you blend, etc. For the first season, it took us about two months to actually come down with four final drinks. This year it was a little quicker because we had a better understanding of how cold brew and tender coconut work together,” he says.

Elaborating on how the team balanced the contrasting flavours, he says, “Coffee and tender coconut water work together just as it is. There is no need for adding any sweetener. However, to make it more exciting, we pair it or enhance it by infusing certain flavours, textures in terms of carbonation, aeration, etc.”

While Classic is the perfect ratio of 18-hour cold brew and tender coconut water (with no added sugar), Melonnaire features refreshing musk melon-infused cold brew with tender coconut water, and Fizzicality uses aerated tender coconut water, cold brew and organic vanilla. The bestseller, however, is Floral wherein “we infused a blend of two different syrups from a brand called Chunnilal in Bikaner. It is a legendary institution, which has been making sherbets for many years and is very well known across the country. We worked with them and created a different sort of a very floral fruity syrup, which has been used to create one of the drinks and it’s really working well,” concludes Avinash.