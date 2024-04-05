At Ramada Kochi’s revamped specialty restaurant Pearlspot, seafood gets a delicious twist

April 05, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

Making seafood differently in Kochi, which has options galore, can be challenging. From the regular to the upmarket meals places and the five star hotels, there is something for every pocket and palate. It was reason enough for Soju Philip, executive chef, Ramada Cochin, to bring a different kind of flavour to the table at Ramada’s seafood specialty restaurant Pearlspot.

So when it was time to reopen the revamped Pearlspot, he chose to extend the seafood menu to include specials from the Konkan and Coromandel coasts apart from the south Malabar coast. “We wanted the menu to have seafood prepared in a way that is not familiar or is different from the fare available,” says Soju Philip, executive chef, Ramada Cochin.

And to that end, Chef Soju has largely succeeded. He gives some of South Indian coastal staples such as crab, squid, prawns, pomfret, King fish and Kerala’s own pearl spot a ‘fresh’ take. Chef Soju is the author of the travelogue-cum-cookbook Recipes on Ripples, which won an award (2019) in the local foods category at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

The restaurant, under a transparent fibre glass roof, by the bobbing waters of the Vembanad Lake is picturesque. Open from 7pm to 11pm, it is perfect for an evening out.

As Chef Soju takes us through the menu, the starters arrive — kanava varuval and Karwari fried fish. While the squid rings are spicy, with a coating of spices with red chilli standing out and the Karwari fried fish complements with the simplicity of the crisp, semolina coating. It is crunchy and the King fish, fresh, works well with the accompanying dip made of red chilli, dates, tomato and coconut vinegar — it is tangy-sweet. The squid is slightly chewy, but the flavour makes up for it.

The starters perk up expectations and right on cue arrives konju (prawn) rassalam.

It is unlike most prawn dishes, it is unexpected — ripe, sweet mango and coconut sauce but a winning combination. A sweet twist to the usual spice laden or bland-ish grill. “Rassalam literally means sweet mango. So the dish is everything that comes with it and the sweetness of our childhood memories,” says the chef. Served with kallappam and salad, it is a filling meal. For those not fans of prawns or shellfish allergy, can opt for barramundi (kalanchi rassalam).

What is a seafood restaurant in Kochi if it does not serve karimeen (pearlspot). Kanjirottu karimeen is found only in the waters of the Kanjirottu lake, one of the arms of Kollam’s Ashtamudi Lake. Also called Kanjirottu karimeen, the slow-fried fish is slathered in a marinade of green peppercorn, curry leaves, and green chilli, and smothered in coconut milk. “The fish comes from Kanjirottu daily, it is a specialty and it is not easy to find these in large quantities.” We sample pacha pollicha avoli, pomfret marinated with green herbs and spices, wrapped in banana leaf and slow-cooked. The succulent fish is a must-try for those who like the concept of meen pollichathu.

And finally there is Kadampanadan konchu roast, the Chef’s ode to his hometown near Adoor, prepared in a simple marinade of shallots and spices. Usually it is served with appam, but we had with nool parotta, which makes an interesting combination.

These are just some of the dishes we sampled. The other dishes on the 25 item menu include the large vanchikkaran virunnu — a platter of masala grilled fish, squid, prawns accompanied by a salad. There is a generous spread of crab too as also Goan recheado and caldinho, Mangalorean crab sukka, Madras eral fry, Chettinad kadamba masala, nandu milagu pirattal among others. “I have tried to keep the flavour different from what is usually found around here — heavy on spices and masala that you can barely taste the fish or the meat.”

The one dish that is a regular is the Alleppey fish curry, “It is something people ask for so we had to keep it on the menu.” There is an international section too. The dishes are served with rice, appam, kallapaam, or nool paratha — you can take your pick.