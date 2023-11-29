Artisanal chocolates, signature bon bons, chocolate baklava pastry and more

November 29, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Flavours, from the hills

Fazloor Rahman, managing director of M&N Chocolates based in Udhagamandalam, says his family started making chocolates in 1942. They ran a family store called Sheikh, which the British frequented to buy cigars. Eventually, some butlers trained members of the family in making chocolates for the British, and thus began a journey in chocolate making. “We have made as many as 180 varieties of dark chocolates in fruity, nutty and vegetable based flavours setting a record,” says Fazloor adding that they make chocolates without using preservatives at their unit in Thalakundah, the Nilgiris.

While they source cocoa beans from farms in Pollachi, Kerala and Gudalur, the chocolate-maker adopts a bean to bar approach. He says homemade chocolates from the Nilgiris have a unique flavour as they do not need to be refrigerated to harden and set. To raise awareness on the quality chocolates in the Nilgiris, Fazloor opened a chocolate museum in Udhagamandalam in 2013.

His curated festive gift hamper comes with dark chocolates (truffles, bars and bonbons), floral teas, Nilgiri honey, assorted packs of pepper, cardamom, cloves and cinnamon, and coffee from Gudalur.

As an ode to native rive varieties of South India, dark chocholate bars come in flavours as varied as black kavuni rice, seeraga samba, ponni, and bamboo rice. “We use five to six ingredients in a bar, especially cocoa, cocoa butter, palm jaggery or cane sugar (no white sugar), and rice flavouring in dry powder form. This time, we wanted our hamper to truly reflect and celebrate what the Nilgiris is known for.”

They deliver pan-India within three working days. Prices range from ₹200 to ₹5,000. Visit mnchocolates.com or WhatsApp 9944151532

Mylapore rosemilk or Madurai jigarthanda?

Arun Viswanathan of Chitra’m Craft Chocolates, a bean-to-bar artisanal chocolate brand, says his festive gift hamper, staying true to their roots, turns the spotlight on Indian flavours. He has curated a 24 pieces red sari box (for bon bons and truffles) and Chitra’m bean-to-bar library collection (box of four bars in a sleeve). Besides the collection of 12 bean-to-bar, artisanal chocolate bars, bon bon collections, truffles and spreads, he has added signature bon bons in flavours like wheat halwa, Mylapore rosemilk, Madurai jigarthanda and basundi.

Last month, Chitra’m celebrated the art of bean to bar chocolate making with a three-day bootcamp in association with CocoaTown, the largest small batch bean to bar machinery manufacturers in the world. Mayari Castellanos, Mexican chocolate maker and CEO of Kakaw Museo, along with Arun Viswanathan and M Balu and Andal Balu of CocoaTown also introduced the participants to bean to bar chocolates from around the world at a tasting session. “We plan to hold more workshops in the upcoming months to help the audience experience and appreciate the beauty of bean to bar chocolates,” says Arun adding that this year has been a comeback with several international recognitions.

Festive collection ranges from ₹360 to ₹2460 . Visit chitramcraftchocolates.com or call 9994126708/ 7200772255

Wrapped and delivered

Sapna Koshy has made a career out of customising gifts for all occasions. Her love for putting together beautifully wrapped handmade gifts led her to launch her home-based brand called The Golden Wrap .

She explains, “I am not a baker or a cook, but I curate gifts based on what an individual or a corporate is looking for. If you are looking for edibles, then I curate home-baked granola bars, chocolates, cookies, artisanal gourmet jams, vegan sweets and savouries in bespoke gift wrapping.”

In the case of eco-friendly, sustainable gift hampers, she works with a team of organic farmers and home cooks to build the hamper. “Our focus is on the emotional value of the gift. It should have a personal value, trigger a memory and unique. Besides festive gifting, we are also into corporate gifting, wedding trousseau packing and deliver pan India.”

Visit thegoldenwrap.com or call 9952385358

Keeping it natural

Freshly made, free from preservatives, artificial flavours and margarine, Chocko Choza’s gourmet desserts are customised and delivered at your doorstep. The range includes gourmet cakes, artisan chocolates, cookies, French macarons and cheese wands.

For Deepavali hampers, you can choose from desserts like basbousa (a sweet cake made using semolina soaked in rose and orange syrup) and chocolate baklava pastry filled with nuts and honey. While the cheesecakes come in raspberry, ganache, salted almond and apricot flavours, for signature cakes it is ultimate chocolate that rules.

They also offer variants in carrot, dry fruits and nuts, banana, pineapple, and cocoa flavours made with whole wheat flour, millet flour, cane sugar, butter, fruits, cocoa and nuts.

Visit chockochoza.com or WhatsApp 8220400100

