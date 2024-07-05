Always spilling tea? This new chai maker has a solution to brew an easy no-mess cup

Tea is a beverage. Chai is an emotion.

Making the perfect cup of chai is an art and science in equal measure. The water boils, tea leaves are added with a blend of spices and sugar. The tincture deepens from a shade of light brown to brownish black as the brew interacts with time and heat and then comes the milk, lending volume, texture and a liquid-wood colour to the concoction.

Making kadak (strong) chai is the true test of your reflexes. Once the milk is added, the clock begins to tick. Heat on medium, let it boil rapidly, turn it down right before it spills over. Continue this delicate dance until the desired colour is achieved. For those who have not mastered this process, making chai is messy. Unlike the numerous devices and nifty solutions for making coffee, there exists no specialised chai maker. However, something innovative is on the horizon.

In 2021, Nikhil Saha and Anish Shonpal, who met at the University of Cambridge over music, food and especially chai, sought out to create a chai maker. “We wanted to come up with a solution that combines culture and technology. It’s a complex problem to solve and there’s a lot of engineering at the core of it,” says Nikhil, one of the co-founders of the Loka Chai Maker.

The Loka Chai Maker is a vessel shaped like an hourglass, with an in-built filter to strain out the tea leaves. It comes with a curved rim that prevents chai from spilling. This patented design generates a “chai fountain” when the water, milk, tea, and spice mixture reaches a boiling point. So, instead of boiling and spilling over the stove, the chai boils inwards creating an infinite loop that looks like a fountain. “Using a process called baffles in engineering, we found a way to direct the pressure of the flow inwards rather than outwards that creates the infinity chai fountain,” says Nikhil.

The inspiration

During lockdown, Anish was diagnosed with cancer, and it was during his recovery over many cups of chai, that they discovered how troublesome it is to make the beverage. “We spoke about how there has to be a better way to do this, and that surely we’re not the only ones going through this,” says Anish, who adds that they brainstormed and tried different methods ranging from using a pressure cooker to a coffee maker. “From these small-scale experiments, we set out to create a small team of experts,” he adds.

The Loka Chai Maker’s team, apart from the founders, consist of their lead engineer Andrew Atiken, and product designer Jon Marshal from design agency Pentagram. “We had crazy prototypes with one where you’d have to brew the tea and flip the pot over, and another that had a shallower base. We diverged on many concepts and then converged into what we have now, with the built-in strainer in the middle,” says Anish.

“We wanted to create a product that is rooted in tradition, but reimagined for today, and so we kept it simple. We steered away from these novel solutions like making it electric or making chai pods, that are also not sustainable for the environment. We wanted to stay true to the tradition,” says Nikhil. Brewing tea fills up the room with those familiar aromas of spices, tea, and milk, and they wanted to retain the essence of the process. “We just wanted to make the form factor and method easier,” he adds. Loka can be used on a gas stove, induction, or electric burner and is dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.

The flavour of tea comes from being brewed for a long period of time and Loka makes that flavourful cup more accessible. Watch it all you want, but this pot will not boil over.

The Loka Chai Maker is on kickstarter.com, priced at $89.