Do K-pop, K-food and all things Korean dominate your social media search? Are you looking for a one-stop store where you and other K-culture fans can hang out and sing Korean songs aloud while trying to match their dance steps? Yeah? Then head to Kore-yeah at Mindspace Social at Hitec City.

‘Kore-yeah’ is a month-long Korean festival — the first of its kind to be conducted across all SOCIAL outlets — encompassing K-culture, K-cuisine, K-drinks, and K-pop throughout July. Kore-yeah is the first initiative that aims to celebrate the culture of Korea across India, 53 pin codes to be precise.

‘Kore-yeah’ features a special menu (K-food), themed beverages (K-drinks), and a variety of activities, including K-pop karaoke and Korean workshops. Throughout July, Social offers experiences such as Kimchi-making workshops, K-pop dance classes, chow-down challenges, and pop-up markets to cater to vibrant Hallyu fans across India.

The menu has been curated by Chef Yen Valavalkar and Chef Soonye Choi of Sattori Food Lab, alongside Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. The feast uses typical Korean ingredients such as Korean rice cakes, Kim (seaweed), kimchi, gochujang sauce, and the popular Soju. K-food comes with a range of small plates including tteokbokki, bibimbap, fried chicken, and much more.

Can you talk about K-food without mentioning ramen bowls? The fest features special K-drinks such as Soju kimchi highball, Somaek, Atypical Sangria, and Hallyu Litchi Boba.

Riyaaz Amlani, Managing Director, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. says, “Korea’s global influence on food and music has captivated audiences worldwide. ‘Kore-yeah’, is our attempt to pioneer a cultural confluence where the flavours of Korea meet the community-focused vibe of Social’s audience who can revel in the immersive experience in India. .”

Chef Yen and Chef Soonye Choi of Sattori Food Lab suggest guests try Choi’s kimchi ramen or the succulent Korean fried chicken glazed in the signature gochujang sauce for a quick glimpse of flavours from the bustling streets of Korea. Some dishes are also available for delivery through DotPe, Swiggy and Zomato.

‘Kore-Yeah’ will be on in Minsdspace Social Hyderabad till July 31.

