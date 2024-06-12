The Telugu and Tamil editions of MasterChef have drawn to an end, crowning Mahboob Vin Basha from Anantapur and Akash Muralidharan from Chennai as the winners with a prize money of ten lakh rupees.

The popular British-origin cooking contest has several versions across the globe with three versions in India — MasterChef India, MasterChef Tamil and MasterChef Telugu, which streams on SonyLiv.

While both winners entered the respective MasterChef kitchens with prior experience in the culinary space, their stories were anything but similar.

Mahboob came into the competition with a goal — to convert his father’s kebab cart in Anantapur into a fine-dining restaurant. While he grew up working with his father , he was keen on whipping up all things sweet. “Growling up, my parents believed in making everything at home. But during birthdays, they didn’t have the time to make a cake. I never really had a cake so that yearning fuelled my desire to learn to bake ,” says Vin Basha.

Through the cooking show, he presented a number of sweet and savoury dishes. For the final cook off opposite contestants Jasween Kaur, Shyam Gopisetti, and Ravi Prakash Chandran, Vin Basha prepared a pistachio and rose dessert called Grateful Golden Pista, which had five layers. “I dedicated each layer to one of my well wishers — my parents, brothers, teachers and friends,” he explains.

While plating was one of the reasons behind Vin Basha’s big win, he says that it was also one of the areas he had to work on since he decided to participate in the contest. “When I was learning to cook, I paid more attention to flavours and techniques. But I had always known that the visual appeal is what sets a dish apart. I visited several restaurants, and kept looking at Pinterest and Instagram for inspiration,” Vin Basha adds.

Although he looks at global platforms for inspiration, he explains that one of his favourite ingredients to cook with, comes from his home State. “I love peanuts and there is plenty in Anantapur. Everything we cook has peanuts. But the best part is that it works well in both sweet and savoury dishes.”

He says that the emotions, and his love for his family play a big role in making food taste good. ”Like everyone, I also enjoy a good biryani. The best is howeverthe slow-cooked biryani with carefully picked spices, fluffy rice, and tender meat my mother makes every Friday, which weenjoy as a family after prayers. .”

Akash Muralidharan’s journey with food

Akash’s journey hrough the culinary world is rooted in nostalgia. “I learnt a lot of cooking from my grandmother and mother. As a boy, I remember helping my grandmother in the kitchen to make Mysore pak. It has only three ingredients so the recipe was easy to remember too,” he says.

He believes that his grandmother’s influence was not limited to cooking, but also in helping him develop a better relationship with produce. Throughout the competition, he was lauded for the use of oft forgotten vegetables in his cooking. “When my grandmother got married, she got the cook book Samaithu Paar by S Meenakshi Ammal. It is a goldmine of recipes, many of which use vegetables that I haven’t heard of. There was a mention of thumatikai which is generally very bitter, but can be brined, dried and used like a vathal. Inspired by this, in the competition I made a chow-chow noodle soup which tastes great,” he shares.

Although Akash loves to cook and eat, he did not think of pursuing it professionally at first. “ I started my journey as an architect, and then moved on to study Food Design in Milan. But on the show, it is the design thinking I learnt as an architect that helped me,” says Akash.

For his final cook, Akash made sweet and savoury dishes quirkily named ‘where is my pongal’ , and ‘where is my sakkarai pongal’, deconstructed versions of the popular Tamil dishes. “When I made a deconstructed kesari earlier, I didn’t get the deconstruction part right. So I wanted to give these simple dishes, the right makeover.” He goes on to add that his mother’s recipes, are in the heart of these dishes. “Her kesari is very good! In fact, she came along with me to Mumbai after the audition, and we kept discussing recipes.”

Akash’s other area of focus is sustainability. “There are two approaches here — zero-waste cooking, and buying local. Both of which I have tried to do through the competition. I am very passionate about amplifying this . Even a simple, everyday-dish like sambar has 15 to 16 ingredients, including the spices in the sambar powder. We should know about where each of those spices come from,” he says.

With this win, Akash has mapped out his next step, that may not necessarily have him in front of a stove or an oven. “I have experience as a teacher from when I was an architect, and have always been passionate about teaching. I have had the opportunity to be a student all these years, learning from my family, friends, teachers, judges on the show and even from my fellow contestants. I want to be able to pass on all this knowledge to aspiring chefs ,” he adds.