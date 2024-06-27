Actor Rana and composer Anirudh become co-creators of a tequila brand called Loca Loka

Actor Rana Daggubati and musician/composer Anirudh Ravichander, along with co-creator and entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi (managing partner of Ironhill India), are set to launch a new product, Loca Loka, in the international alcobev market this month. Their debut offering will include Tequila Blanco and Reposado, both made from 100% agave sourced from the renowned Jalisco region in Mexico.

The Loca Loka tequila is inspired by the blend of vibrant cultures of India and Mexico. It is is distilled from 100% pure highland agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, and matured for over six years to achieve a perfect balance of sweetness and spice. This is where the fiery spirit of Mexican festivities meets the profound, aromatic spices of Indian cuisine, creating a tequila experience that is both bold and exquisite.

After their first launch in the USA, followed by subsequent launches worldwide, including India, later this year, Loca Loka plans to expand globally. The US has been strategically chosen as the starting point due to its appreciation for craft spirits and growing consumer trends.

Harsha Vadlamudi, Founder of Loca Loka explains, “Having witnessed the evolution of tequila in the US from a quick party shot to a sophisticated spirit savoured by many, it was clear there was a unique opportunity. “

The name Loca Loka is a combination of the Spanish Loca (crazy) and the Sanskrit Loka (world). Rana Daggubati says, “Both Indian and Mexican cultures boast rich histories, vibrant music, art, and multiple other traditions. We are excited to weave together the essence of these two cultures with Loca Loka. We to share this unique blend not only with long-time lovers of tequila but also with those who are just beginning their journey into the world of tequila. The entrepreneurial opportunity to innovate within the spirits industry, while simultaneously honouring and merging Indian and Mexican traditions, is an adventure that deeply resonates with me. This compelling vision inspired me to become actively involved as a committed partner in this venture. The creative possibilities that lie ahead with Loca Loka are truly boundless, and this launch marks merely the first step of an exciting journey.”

The fusion of culture and craftsmanship, coupled with the boundless creativity we bring to this endeavour, promises an unparalleled experience. We look forward to showcasing the beauty of these cultures, providing an authentic and enriching experience.”

Harsha adds, “Tequila stands out among other alcoholic beverages due to its rich cultural heritage, versatility, and the craftsmanship behind its production. Loca Loka is a curated experience that resonates globally and also redefines what tequila can represent. Moreover, this marks the first occasion where three Indians have collaborated to introduce a Mexican beverage to an international audience. ”

Loca Loka will be launched at select retail stores in Los Angeles, New York and New Jersey from mid-June, followed by an expansion into the states of Illinois and Texas from August.

Loca Loka will be offered in two distinct variants — Tequila Blanco, which has blends of the rounder fruity flavors of cooked agave, along with the earthier floral flavors of the Highland agaves and Tequila Reposado, with a richer aroma, and aged in French and American oak barrels. The Blanco 750 ml bottle will retail for $45.99; Reposado will retail for $54.99.

