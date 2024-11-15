A mother-son duo is channeling Willy Wonka in Ahmedabad

Bruges, Belgium, with its medieval charm, winding canals, and cobblestone streets, feels like it is plucked straight from a fairytale. But for chocolate lovers, it is more than picturesque—it is paradise. With chocolate-making roots dating back to the 17th century, introduced by Spanish explorers, Belgium has earned its place as the world’s premier chocolate destination. The country’s chocolate fame truly blossomed in the 19th century, especially when Jean Neuhaus created pralines in 1912.

Antwerp native Vraj Patel, 22, drew on this rich chocolate heritage to open Cacaoté, a grand 15,000-square-foot chocolate store in Ahmedabad. “Whenever family from Gujarat visited, I’d take them to places like Leonidas and Neuhaus in Belgium. It’s not just about the shops; it’s how chocolate is embedded in daily life here—it’s more than a treat, it’s a way of life,” Vraj shares. Partnering with his mother, Rita, who oversees the chocolate-making and baking, the duo aims to set a new benchmark for luxury chocolate in Ahmedabad and across India.

What sets Cacaoté apart is the meticulous attention to detail, making it more than just a chocolate shop—it is an immersive, sensory experience. From the moment you step inside, you are greeted by a 3D chocolate bar door handle, a playful touch that hints at the creativity and passion behind the space. This whimsical element sets the tone, signalling that this is far from an ordinary store. The store’s design is brought to life by the renowned Australian architecture firm Storm Worldwide and complemented by interiors from London-based design studio LEQB.

Visual treat

As you move through the space, the visual storytelling continues. The elegant shapes of bonbons, blending functionality with artistic design, inspire the tables. Massive, state-of-the-art refrigerators line the walls, but even these practical features have been thoughtfully integrated. Their accents carry the texture of cocoa powder, adding a subtle tactile quality that reinforces the chocolate theme. Overhead, the ceiling is draped with fabric that creates the illusion of flowing chocolate, enveloping visitors in a warm, inviting atmosphere.

When you head upstairs to the brasserie, the atmosphere shifts slightly. Bathed in natural sunlight, the upper floor has a playful, airy vibe that still seamlessly connects with the chocolate-centric design below. It is a space that invites you to linger, enjoy a meal or a drink, and take in the view of Ahmedabad.

When venturing into the world of artisanal chocolate in India, particularly in cities like Ahmedabad, scale matters, says Vraj. “It’s not just about offering quality products but creating a space that piques curiosity and compels people to visit.”

The Indian palate

But beyond scale, understanding the Indian palate is crucial. When Rita and Vraj began market research, they wanted to know not just what would sell but what would resonate deeply with Indian consumers. Are Indians adventurous when it comes to chocolate flavours? The answer, they found, was a resounding yes—within reason. The country’s culinary diversity means that flavour experimentation can thrive, but it needs to be rooted in familiarity and nostalgia.

This insight led to an exploration of local flavours. The team conducted taste tests with various groups, trying out innovative combinations like chai masala chocolate. Chai holds a special place in Indian culture, especially in Gujarat. Other flavors like gulkand (rose petal preserve), which has a rich, floral sweetness, also entered the mix.

“The research did not stop at sweet notes. There was also an experiment with spicy flavours, which is not as unconventional as it might seem. The combination of chocolate and chili is well-known globally, but adding an Indian twist, such as Thai chili or mango chili, introduced a local touch that resonated well during testing. The mango chilli flavour, for instance, played on the tangy sweetness of mango paired with a subtle heat, making it a unique yet recognisable taste,” says Rita, who informs us that the brand offers over 60 flavours spanning petit gateaux, bon bons, pralines, bars, and cookies.

Chef Jonathan Gallet is the cornerstone of Cacaoté’s appeal, bringing 25 years of pâtissier experience and a lifelong passion for pastry. After honing his craft under Yannick Alleno at One & Only, The Palm in Dubai, and leading teams in Hong Kong and Turkey, Jonathan met Vraj at Maxx Royal Hotel three years ago. He was inspired to join Cacaoté in India. His dedication to authentic flavours goes beyond the ordinary; he uses fresh ingredients like apple and mint leaves for vibrant, refreshing profiles in petit gâteaux.

Nostalgia also shapes the menu, with flavours like jamun that evoke childhood memories, creating emotional connections that larger, multi-brand stores often lack.

The playful, luxury-meets-nostalgia vibe at Cacaoté is not limited to chocolates and desserts—it extends to their coffee program as well. Led by coffee consultant and educator Binny Varghese, the mother-son team worked closely with him to create a unique coffee experience that is both fun and upscale. Inspired by the idea that a chocolate store should channel the whimsy of childhood while exuding luxury, they introduced playful options like fruit loops toppings and drinks such as vanilla Coke with lemon, drawing from international influences.

“Ultimately, the success of this chocolate venture comes down to marrying the best of both worlds: the sophisticated, high-quality craftsmanship of Belgian chocolate with the bold, nostalgic, and often adventurous flavour profiles that resonate with Indian consumers. This balance is not just strategic; it’s what turns a passion project into a beloved brand,” says Vraj.