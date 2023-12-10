A Matter of Taste | Tis a sparkling time

A good sparkling wine is like Brigitte Bardot. No? Okay, Elisabeth Taylor? Still nope? Well, it is youthful pleasure even as it ages. I’d cite a new-age name but I have no idea how botox works into that simile.
But nothing spells celebration like sparkles. A good bubbly is the best go-to when we wish to commemorate the moment. Even abstainers will bend their rules and oblige for a glass of something fizzy and golden, or pink!
Contrary to popular belief, not all sparkling wine is expensive. Sure, there are some which will cost you dearly but if you are keen, bubbles don’t have to break the bank.
Champagne is the first name that comes to mind – exalted, protected… and quite yummy! But it has brand value which ups the price so even the ‘average’ ones command a premium. The rest of the world isn’t as lucky – they don’t have a history of two millennia worth of kings being crowned at their epicentre and drinking the wine of the region thereby making it revered. They have a lot to catch up on by way of marketing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Which doesn’t mean that good sparklers aren’t made outside of this tiny French region. Even in France there are many other fizzy styles of wines, some of which even pre-date the champagne method.
Moving further away, as we traverse the globe, grapes change, styles change, and with the Greenhouse Effect, even traditional regions are being joined (and challenged) by new, upcoming ones. The general idea is this: cool climate is of essence, an experienced winemaker definitely helps, the rest purely depends on the magnitude of the celebration!
Off the top of my head, here are five regions (or sparkling wine styes) which are definitely worth your celebratory soirée.
Sparkles you can sip
Sparkling wines are plagued by one problem, which is that we never consider them besides food. I think we should consciously make an effort to remedy that. Next time you get bubbles going, definitely make sure there are bites to accompany it.
I limited myself to five, but I still need to mention Sekt from Germany and Austria, and the regions of Eastern and Central Europe, US of A, South America and New Zealand, all of whom make great bubbles.
Then there’s South of England where even the Champenois producers are scrambling to relocate to as climate change changes wine profiles. And let’s not forget our local producers. JCB No. 47 by Fratelli, La Reserve (late-disgorged) by Grover-Zampa, Chandon Brut and Rosé, and Sula Brut, which guarantee good bubbly from homegrown talent.
In short, there is a lot of good wine around, all one needs is to uncork the moment before it fizzles out.
ADVERTISEMENT