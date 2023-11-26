A Matter of Taste | The wine high club

November 26, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

The first time I took an international flight, I was quite surprised by the fact that they doled out free alcohol on-board. Free alcohol! I was a minor then and partially scandalised, given the sordid imagery around alcohol that had been instilled in me by my parents, like every other middle-class kid. Even today, in spite of all my maturity, the only mild indulgence I allow myself on board is a champagne and port irrespective of the time of the flight. That said, I know my limits and know when to stop. Alas, I wish I could say the same for every affluent air-borne Indian as the only-too-recent-to-be-easily-forgotten pee-gate scandals demonstrated.

But did you know choosing a wine for a flight service is an entirely different exercise from, say, compiling a wine list for a restaurant on terra firma? No, I am not merely talking about how to find wines worthy of first, business and coach class. I am referring to the atmospheric changes that alter the environment at 37,000ft and how that, in turn, affects our perception of food and drink.

Four of the five basic flavours – sweet, savoury/salty, sour, umami - stand considerably subdued in-flight while bitterness can often feel magnified. Oakiness also feels enhanced so, a wine which is lightly toasty on ground can feel like chewing on burnt sawdust inflight. This is further exacerbated by the rate at which air in the cabin is constantly being pumped in and out, thereby creating a state of dryness that is hard to ignore. You have unknowingly lived through this all along when you have felt the urgent need to re-apply moisturiser repeatedly to your hands and feet. The same is true of your throat and nasal passages, which is why one is advised to drink plenty of water on long flights to avoid dehydration and prolonged sense of fatigue.

All this is data that one can easily find on the net. Which is why it was totally another thing to travel to Singapore and see the selection committee of Singapore International Airlines (SIA) in action. There they were, three stalwarts of the wine industry, Michael Hill Smith, Oz Clarke and Jeannie Cho Lee, standing in a field of wines, rows after rows of bottles going so far back in the room that they blurred brilliantly into bokeh. And these three were quietly making their way through them, silently tasting, ruminating, taking notes, and moving along. The idea was to judge the wines independently and blind (i.e. the bottles were covered up and nobody knew which brand was where). They would discuss and exchange notes and scores eventually, talking up a wine for a certain category of service or reasoning why they had dropped it. A consensus would be the reached and that is how the wines would come to be decided.

But why were they doing this activity on ground and not 37,000ft up in the air where these would be served? Everyone had thought of it; so had they and the entire SIA team. The learned oenophiles knew how to adjust and compensate for the pressure and humidity variations and were able to choose wines that would perform better up in the air.

But, just to give us a taste of how surgical this exercise can be, they let us try and taste a few wines blind. We had nothing more to guide than the liquid in front of us and based on our nosings and sips, we were asked to find the grape, region, and price point which could then indicate for which class of flight these wines were intended.

To sum it up, it was tough. We all felt tired barely eight wines in. These guys would go through a hundred in a day. And they do this ever so often so that the selection on board never gets too familiar or predictably boring. All this without even having started talking about the logistics of finding these wines and ensuring that there is enough stock for the coming roster of flights and is aptly supplied to the right plane at the right time.

So the next time, before you recline yourself 120 in your seat and start seeing the world through the bottom of your stemless champagne glass, take a moment to think about all that goes into making sure how that fancy fizz got all the way to you. I don’t know about other airlines but that’s how the world’s best airline does it. And no, Singapore International Airlines didn’t pay me to tell you all this.

