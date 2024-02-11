February 11, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Come February, the colour pink (and/or red) takes on a whole new hue of seriousness. The world dons glasses in the shade of love as restaurants and bars scramble over each other to figure a way to woo the in-love-and-on-display or else the lovelorn-but-hopeful. From pasta in pink sauce to cakes in all tints of red, everything goes all out with Valentine’s around the corner.

As much as it may sound like I am deriding the entire concept, writing it off, almost condescendingly so, as nothing more than a commercial corporate gimmick, for once, I am, for once, playing to the crowd. So, without further ado, here are five drinks that I think could add a certain heady sparkle to your loving celebrations.

Bellini

The second simplest way to make a Bellini is to purée fresh Venetian white peaches, place this to a glass and then top it up with Prosecco and a touch of raspberry juice. The simplest way, however, remains to buy a bottle of Canella’s Bellini, all produced in-houses (including the peaches which come from their farms). It’s low alcohol and mixed just right, requiring one to only chill it patiently and serve it generously. Nothing represents “love and the good life” better than enjoying Bellinis in the daytime.

Cosmopolitan

A drink made rather popular by a certain TV series, it is still among the top three most ordered drinks around the world. It’s an easy mix of vodka (45ml), cranberry juice (30ml) and Cointreau (15ml) and lemon juice (15ml). Shaken and over ice and served strained into a glass and garnished with a lime wheel (or lemon twist). For a drink that will soon turn 50, it is still quite young at heart.

Clover Club

For those who find Cosmo too ‘basic’, there is an easy ‘upgrade’. This drink was first made in 1882 and combines gin (45ml) with one egg white, raspberry syrup or grenadine (10ml), and lemon juice (20ml) all shaken vigorously over ice and strained into a fancy stemmed glass. It looks pink and foamy, like a fancy boa, and is strictly off the menu for vegans. Pity, they have no idea what they are missing.

Pink Sangria

Sure, red sangria is the norm, but nothing is stopping you from going a little wild with pink (if ‘pink’ and ‘wild’ can be used in the same phrase ever). The recipe remains largely the same, a bottle of vino pinko, spiked right with some vodka, balanced with sugar (or honey), and then topped up with diced/sliced fleshy fruits aplenty – berries in all hues and types (except bananas), kiwis, citrus fruits, apples, pears, and even grapes.

Rosé Champagne

When all else fails, the best thing to fall back on is a glass of pink bubbly. Sure it can be a good, old style, “traditional method” sparkling wine from anywhere else in the world too but the word ‘Champagne’ has a certain ring to it, the kind that is certain to gain you some serious brownie points aka couple cred.

So there you have it. Love in its many hues and heady forms. Choose a potion and let the intoxication of the shared moment be the most memorable linger.

Someone put that on a soppy card and send me the royalties!

